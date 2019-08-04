

People hold hands during a vigil for victims at St. Pius X Church, after a mass shooting which left at least 20 people dead on Saturday in El Paso, Tex. (Mario Tama/Getty Images)

On Sunday morning, former congressman Beto O’Rourke spoke for millions of Americans:

Jake Tapper: “Do you think President Trump is a white nationalist?”

Beto O’Rourke: “Yes, I do.” #CNNSOTU pic.twitter.com/R86FAk5gnb — State of the Union (@CNNSotu) August 4, 2019

O’Rourke is a native of El Paso, Tex., one of two sites of mass murder in the past 24 hours. The alleged killer had regurgitated white nationalist bile and hatred of immigrants. If a Muslim preacher’s words were repeated nearly verbatim by Islamic mass murderers, we’d consider him a threat to national security. And yet, when venom drawn from President Trump’s vicious attacks on immigrants, his channeling of “replacement” conspiracy theories, his dehumanization of immigrants and his demonization of the media show up in the ramblings of serial mail bomber Cesar Sayoc, the Tree of Life synagogue and Christchurch mosque mass murderers and now the slaughterer of innocents in El Paso, we don’t collectively hold him morally accountable, insist his recant his views and demand an end to his presidency.

South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg observed that white nationalist terrorists “feel validated” by Trump:

Chris asks @PeteButtigieg if he thinks President Trump bears some responsibility for these shootings, he says these people feel validated all the way from the top #FNS #FoxNews pic.twitter.com/NKugBTCny5 — FoxNewsSunday (@FoxNewsSunday) August 4, 2019

For decades now, Republicans have insisted mass murders with semiautomatic weapons are not reflective of a gun problem. I can no longer comprehend how such a ludicrous assertion is remotely acceptable. But in one sense they are right: It’s not merely Republicans’ indulgence of the National Rifle Association that puts Americans’ lives in jeopardy; it is the support and enabling of a president that inspires white nationalist terrorists — and even denies white nationalism is a problem.

The Dayton, Ohio, mass killing is the 32nd “mass killing by firearms” this year. And while Trump continues to demonize Muslims and foreigners, the facts indicate white nationalists are responsible for more deaths than Islamic fundamentalist-inspired killings under this president. The Anti-Defamation League reported:

In 2018, domestic extremists killed at least 50 people in the U.S., a sharp increase from the 37 extremist-related murders documented in 2017, though still lower than the totals for 2015 (70) and 2016 (72). The 50 deaths make 2018 the fourth-deadliest year on record for domestic extremist-related killings since 1970. The extremist-related murders in 2018 were overwhelmingly linked to right-wing extremists. Every one of the perpetrators had ties to at least one right-wing extremist movement, although one had recently switched to supporting Islamist extremism. White supremacists were responsible for the great majority of the killings, which is typically the case.

The rise in hate crimes under this president also has been dramatic. The Anti-Defamation League documented, “Right-wing extremists were linked to at least 50 extremist-related murders in the United States in 2018, making them responsible for more deaths than in any year since 1995. . . . Right-wing extremists killed more people in 2018 than in any year since 1995, the year of Timothy McVeigh’s bomb attack on the Oklahoma City federal building.”

Likewise, just a few days ago, a new report explained the magnitude of the problem in cities (which Trump demonizes as “infested” and unlivable):

Hate crimes in thirty of America’s largest cities rose nine percent in 2018 to a decade high of 2,009, according to police data analyzed by the Center for the Study of Hate & Extremism at California State University, San Bernardino (CSHE). Last year marked the fifth consecutive increase in hate crimes, and the steepest rise since 2015. Seventy percent, or 21 police departments, reported increases, with just under half (47 percent), or 14 agencies, hitting or tying decade highs. 2018 was the only year this decade the cities exceeded 2,000. Partial year 2019 data from 18 cities also shows an overall rise. If forthcoming Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) 2018 hate crime totals replicate this nine percent rise, it will be the fourth consecutive increase and the highest total since the FBI’s 2001’s record.

This rise comes even as the overall rate of crime decreases. (“In contrast to a 3.5 percent decline in crime overall in major U.S. Cities in 2018 (source), these latest hate crime data mirror a multiyear rise across myriad other representative crime, social science, and digital datasets on prejudice and fragmented intergroup cohesion.”)

In sum, we are awash in hate crimes and white nationalist-inspired mass murders. We have a president whose words inspire and bolster perpetrators of these heinous acts. That makes Trump not only a moral abomination, which no policy outcome can offset, but a threat to national security. Those encouraged by his words in recent years kill more Americans than Islamist terrorists. If that is not justification for bipartisan repudiation of this president and removal from office at the earliest possible moment I don’t know what is. Those who countenance and support this president for his white-grievance mongering are not merely “deplorable” but dangerous.

