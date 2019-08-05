Opinion writer

* Philip Bump and Devlin Barrett report that President Trump’s biggest superfan is going to be in jail for a while:

Cesar Sayoc, the Florida man who mailed explosive devices to prominent Democrats and media figures was sentenced Monday to 20 years in prison. Prosecutors had called for a life sentence for Sayoc, a 57-year-old pizza delivery man and strip club worker who pleaded guilty to mailing 16 inoperative pipe bombs days before the midterm elections last fall. “I am beyond so very sorry for what I did,” Sayoc told U.S. District Judge Jed Rakoff. “Now that I am a sober man, I know that I was a sick man. I should have listened to my mother, the love of my life.”

It’s just lucky he didn’t kill anyone. Next time, we may not be so fortunate.

* Eric Geller reports on where efforts to enhance election security go to die:

Election officials across the country are spending millions of dollars to replace their insecure voting machines ahead of the 2020 election. But America's patchwork voting system is a long way from being secure. To understand why, take a look at Texas. More than a quarter of the state’s 254 counties are sticking with paperless voting machines that cybersecurity experts and intelligence officials have condemned as vulnerable to hacking, according to an extensive, first-of-its-kind Politico survey of state and local election offices. At least 14 of them are even buying new paperless machines as they replace devices that are nearing 20 years old.

Why don’t we just roll out a welcome mat for the Kremlin.

* Matt Gertz says you don’t have to read the suspected El Paso terrorist’s manifesto, because you can find the same ideas expressed on Fox News pretty much any day.

* Kathleen Belew explains the broader goals that link individual white supremacist terror acts together.

* Amanda Marcotte explains why the things that make her home town of El Paso great are exactly what Trump and other white nationalists hate about it.

* Aaron Blake documents how when a white person kills people, Trump blames mental illness, but not when a Muslim person kills people — then it’s ideology.

* Erin Doherty shows that Democratic voters’ focus on electability in the presidential primary comes mostly from older voters, who also think Joe Biden is electable.

* Adam Serwer argues that the idea that only white people are fit for self-government is a poison running through all of American history.

* Ian Bogost traces the evolution of moral panic over video games and violence, which used to be bipartisan but is now mostly the province of Republicans.

* Ed Kilgore considers whether Texas could really be in play in 2020.

* German Lopez says it’s time for Democrats to think about different solutions to gun violence than the ones they’ve been advocating the last couple of decades.

* At the American Prospect, I examined the Republican Party’s increasing whiteness and what it portends for the future.