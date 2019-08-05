

Mourners gather at a vigil following a nearby mass shooting, Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019, in Dayton, Ohio. Multiple people in Ohio have been killed in the second mass shooting in the U.S. in less than 24 hours, and the suspected shooter is also deceased, police said. (John Minchillo)

Opinion writer

Still reeling from the dual mass murders, some voices were seeking to do something constructive. “As the nation reeled Sunday morning from news of a second mass shooting in the span of 13 hours, Democratic lawmakers began demanding that Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell take action this week on long-stalled gun control legislation they argue could help prevent the next large-scale tragedy.”

We could all reel off a list of President Trump’s outrageous, hate-filled statements: “Democratic candidates were unsparing in assessing blame, with former Rep. Beto O’Rourke of Texas leading the way. He said on Sunday that responsibility for the shooting in his hometown of El Paso the day before — one of two in 24 hours that left at least 29 dead — fell on President Donald Trump and his racial rhetoric, accusing the president of ‘encouraging’ such acts of violence.”

With the country reeling and in mourning, Trump hides. “President Donald Trump spent the first hours after the tragedies out of sight at his New Jersey golf course, sending out tweets of support awkwardly mixed in with those promoting a celebrity fight and attacking his political foes.”

George Conway reels off a damning indictment of Trump. “Even if Trump didn’t incite it, he utterly lacks the moral authority or credibility to address it, which it’s his job to do. He lacks the moral authority and credibility to serve generally — but especially on this. This just pathetically highlights his total unfitness for office.”

Wajahat Ali reels off a list of action-items. "We have to name it, calling it out as white-supremacist terrorism and prosecuting the criminals as terrorists. We must demand that our elected leaders do the same. . . . We need to retire euphemisms and directly address Trump’s racism, which is inciting so much pain, anger, and hate — dividing this country along racial and religious lines. We must stop giving mainstream platforms to provocateurs of hate, because the ratings and retweets are never worth it.” Read the whole thing.

We’ve heard how Republicans reel off the excuses when these incidents occur. “If it was a Muslim, it would have been a terrorist act. Donald Trump would have already been on television. Not a tweet. He would have already done a press conference, right? But when it’s white men engaging in this sort of action, we get this sort of account, right, that we want to go to their mental health. ‘Let’s just stipulate that they’re crazy. Let’s stipulate that they’re crazy.’ ”

We reel off the list that growing longer and longer: “Some locations have simply become shorthand for the horrors that occurred there — Columbine, Aurora, Sandy Hook.” Las Vegas, Virginia Tech, Fort Hood, Tex., Charleston, S.C. . . .