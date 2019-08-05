

Mourners kneel beside a makeshift memorial at the scene of a mass shooting in El Paso. (John Locher/AP)

Opinion writer

UP: Calling the Senate back to session

DOWN: Likelihood Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) will call back the Senate

UP: Straight talk from Democratic presidential candidates on guns and racism

DOWN: President Trump hiding out at his golf club

UP: Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.): “If you’re not actively working against hate, calling it out, you are complicit in what is going on … this is a moral moment in America.”

DOWN: Just about anything Trump says at times like this

UP: America’s mayors

DOWN: Demonizing cities

UP: First responders

DOWN: Second Amendment absolutists

UP: Dayton police who acted in 30 seconds

DOWN: “The only way to stop a bad guy with a gun is with a good . .. ”

UP: Voices willing to call Trump a white nationalist

DOWN: Every Republican member of Congress, none of whom will call him a white nationalist

UP: The complicity of Fox News in fanning xenophobia and feeding white nationalism

DOWN: Treating Fox like a legitimate news organization

UP: George Conway

DOWN: Kellyanne Conway

UP: Elections have consequences

DOWN: Redeeming the GOP