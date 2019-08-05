UP: Calling the Senate back to session
DOWN: Likelihood Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) will call back the Senate
UP: Straight talk from Democratic presidential candidates on guns and racism
DOWN: President Trump hiding out at his golf club
UP: Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.): “If you’re not actively working against hate, calling it out, you are complicit in what is going on … this is a moral moment in America.”
DOWN: Just about anything Trump says at times like this
UP: America’s mayors
DOWN: Demonizing cities
UP: First responders
DOWN: Second Amendment absolutists
UP: Dayton police who acted in 30 seconds
DOWN: “The only way to stop a bad guy with a gun is with a good . .. ”
UP: Voices willing to call Trump a white nationalist
DOWN: Every Republican member of Congress, none of whom will call him a white nationalist
UP: The complicity of Fox News in fanning xenophobia and feeding white nationalism
DOWN: Treating Fox like a legitimate news organization
UP: George Conway
DOWN: Kellyanne Conway
UP: Elections have consequences
DOWN: Redeeming the GOP