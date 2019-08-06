Opinion writer

* John Wagner reports that President Trump is planning to use his powers of empathy to heal the nation:

President Trump is preparing to visit El Paso and Dayton, Ohio, on Wednesday, appearances that will not be universally welcome as the two cities grieve from weekend mass shootings that left 31 dead and many injured and rattled. White House counselor Kellyanne Conway confirmed Trump’s plans while speaking to reporters Tuesday, saying he “has wanted to go there since he learned of these tragedies.” Conway suggested that Trump’s itinerary would be similar to other visits in the wake of mass shootings or natural disasters, which have included meetings with those affected and with law enforcement and first responders. Several Democratic officials have urged Trump not to visit El Paso, a city of about 683,000 with a largely Latino population, in the aftermath of Saturday’s anti-immigrant attack at a Walmart Supercenter that left 22 dead. And on Tuesday afternoon, Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley (D) encouraged people unhappy over Trump’s upcoming visit to the city of about 140,000 to protest.

This is not going to go well.

* Sheryl Gay Stolberg reports that Republicans may have found a gun safety measure they can endorse:

Congressional Republicans, under pressure to respond to this weekend’s massacres, appear to be coalescing around legislation to help law enforcement to take guns from those who pose an imminent danger — a measure that, if signed into law, would be the most significant gun safety legislation enacted in 20 years. “Red flag” laws such as this might not be as momentous — or controversial — as the now-expired assault weapons ban or the instant background check system, both of which were enacted in 1994 as part of President Bill Clinton’s sprawling crime bill. But they may be politically feasible.

Know why they’re taking this position? Because the NRA has said it’s something it can live with.

* Carol Morello and Will Englund report that U.S. ambassador to Russia and former (and potentially future) Utah governor Jon Huntsman is stepping down.

* Cliff Schecter explains why, with the NRA in chaos, Fox News is taking its place.

* Errol Southers says the Trump administration has dismantled the tools the government uses to fight right-wing extremism.

* Gromer Jeffers Jr. reports on a new poll in Texas showing Trump behind Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders and only narrowly ahead of other Democratic candidates.

* Carol Giacomo asks Democratic candidates what they’d do about North Korea and finds they don’t have much in the way of ideas.

* Thomas Kaplan reports that the Trump reelection campaign has run thousands of Facebook ads in recent months talking about an “invasion” of immigrants.

* Adam Serwer explains what it would take for the Republican Party to make a break with white nationalism.

* Adele Stan says the next American civil war may already be underway.

* Max Fisher examines the parallels between the rise of the Islamic State and white nationalist terrorism.

* A new Quinnipiac poll shows Biden leading the Democratic race at 32 percent, Elizabeth Warren at 21 percent, Sanders at 14 percent and Kamala Harris at 7 percent.