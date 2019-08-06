

Gabriela Lopez and her husband Roberto Lopez comfort their sons Santi, right, and Max, during a vigil in El Paso on Sunday. (John Locher/AP)

Opinion writer

President Trump won’t let anything get done, however. “A Republican congressman from Illinois is calling for universal background checks and raising the legal age to purchase guns following the weekend’s back-to-back mass shootings.”

Former president Barack Obama gets done what Trump cannot: Unify the country with moral leadership. “We should soundly reject language coming out of the mouths of any of our leaders that feeds a climate of fear and hatred or normalizes racist sentiments; leaders who demonize those who don’t look like us, or suggest that other people, including immigrants, threaten our way of life, or refer to other people as sub-human, or imply that America belongs to just one certain type of people," Obama said. That’s what a president sounds like.

Whatever the Fed and Congress get done, Trump’s trade war may trigger a recession. “The trade war between the United States and China entered a more dangerous phase on Monday, as Beijing allowed its currency to weaken, Chinese enterprises stopped making new purchases of American farm goods and President Trump indicated he would look for ways to retaliate. . . . Wall Street suffered its worst day of the year, with the S&P 500 closing down nearly 3 percent.”

Want to get done something positive? Stop inviting her on the air. “CNN’s Amanpour Confronts Kellyanne Conway in Heated Interview: Will Trump Stop ‘Invasion’ Rhetoric?” This isn’t news; it’s giving a liar a platform.

Could they get done with pre-impeachment hearings by fall? Yup. “House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler said Monday that his panel could recommend articles of impeachment by late fall, sketching a rough timeline for potential efforts to remove President Donald Trump just days after a majority of House Democrats signaled their willingness to support an impeachment inquiry.”

Nothing will get done. “It has been less than 48 hours since the latest mass shooting in America, and already voters have heard Trump contradict himself on how the country should move forward. What he does next, then, could help clarify whether this administration will take any action at all to try to curb mass shootings. Given the hodgepodge of ideas Trump has tossed out in just the past eight hours, the question now is which one he decides to stick to — or whether he simply moves on.”

By the time Trump gets done with his trade war we’ll be in a recession. “Major American farm groups sounded an alarm Monday after China halted U.S. agriculture imports, signaling a key Republican political constituency is losing patience with President Donald Trump’s escalating trade war.”