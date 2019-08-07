Opinion writer

* John Wagner, Felicia Sonmez and Arelis R. Hernández report that President Trump brought his empathetic compassion to Dayton today:

President Trump arrived in El Paso late Wednesday afternoon after remaining largely out of public view when he was in Dayton, Ohio, on a day of visits intended to console cities recovering from a pair of mass shootings over the weekend. … Aside from brief appearances on the airport tarmac as he arrived in and departed from Dayton, Trump did not speak publicly or allow himself to be photographed. Reporters traveling with him were secluded as he took part in the hospital visit. Trump was greeted by scores of protesters in downtown Dayton and was expected to encounter more upon arriving Wednesday afternoon in El Paso, where 22 people died Saturday in a massacre that appeared to target immigrants. The visit to Dayton, a city of about 140,000 people, was a marked break with tradition, as presidents visiting grieving communities typically offer public condolences and use the opportunity to try to comfort the nation.

Somebody on his staff was smart enough to keep him out of public view to avoid pictures of people condemning him.

* Matt Shuham reports that Mick Mulvaney admitted that the Trump administration’s motives in getting rid of hundreds of Agriculture Department scientists were as petty, vindictive and dishonest as we all knew they were:

At a GOP fundraiser back home in South Carolina on Friday, the White House chief of staff celebrated a decision announced recently by USDA Secretary Sonny Perdue. Hundreds of government economists and researchers based in Washington, D.C., the secretary said in June, were being given a choice: Move to Kansas City, or get out. They had 33 days to decide. “Guess what happened?” Mulvaney asked his audience. “More than half the people quit.” [...] “What a wonderful way to streamline government, and do what we haven’t been able to do for a long time,” Mulvaney said. Applause rolled across the Silver Elephant fundraising gala.

Those are committed public servants doing important scientific work, so of course they had to go.

* Sam Stein talks to the retiree Harry Reid about what he sees in Congress and about his worries about the 2020 presidential campaign.

* Anita Kumar reports that despite what Trump says, his administration has been systematically trying to expand access to guns.

* Robin Wright examines the growing sense of despair in America.

* Jelani Cobb considers the echoes of white supremacist history in the shooting in El Paso.

* Daniel Marans examines Elizabeth Warren’s plan for a public option for Internet service.

* Amber Phillips explains why this could be the best chance we’ve had for gun legislation in a long time.

* Margaret Sullivan says if you want to disprove Tucker Carlson’s claim that the existence of white supremacists is “a hoax,” all you have to do is watch his show.

* Jacqueline Alemany reports that Rep. Seth Moulton’s presidential campaign may be entering its death throes.

* Seema Mehta and Melanie Mason report that Orange County, California, once a bastion of conservatism, now has more registered Democrats than Republicans.

* Jennifer Finney Boylan examines a proposed Trump administration policy to allow agencies to discriminate against LGBTQ parents who want to adopt kids who need loving homes.

* Carol D. Leonnig and Beth Reinhard report that NRA chief Wayne LaPierre tried to get the organization to buy him a $6 million mansion in a gated golf club community. You know, for security.