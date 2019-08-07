

A member of the military lays flowers at a makeshift memorial for the victims of the mass shooting that happened at a Walmart in El Paso Saturday. (Larry W. Smith/EPA-EFE/REX) (Larry W Smith/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock)

One challenger soars, others struggle. “Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren is the big winner in the second round of Democratic presidential debates, but former Vice President Joseph Biden retains his front-runner status with 32 percent of Democrats and independent voters who lean Democratic, according to a Quinnipiac University National Poll released today. Sen. Elizabeth Warren has 21 percent among Democrats, with 14 percent for Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders and 7 percent for California Sen. Kamala Harris.”

President Trump struggles to fake empathy. “On Tuesday, the mayor of Dayton Nan Whaley spoke to reporters for an update on the mass shooting in her city, ahead of President Trump’s scheduled visit on Wednesday. Whaley said that Trump’s remarks have been ‘unhelpful’ and that she intends to tell him that in person.”

He struggles to avoid doing his job: “Mitch McConnell’s obstruction in the spotlight following massacres.”

Republicans struggle to justify their toadyism. “At this point only the truly devoted and the truly deceived can deny what is playing out. Donald Trump is doing as president what George Wallace did as governor of Alabama—using words to incite feelings of revulsion and detestation toward ‘the other,’ men and women who are the ‘wrong’ race or the ‘wrong’ ethnicity. For Wallace, the primary targets were black people; for Trump, the primary targets have been both Hispanic and black.” And women. And Muslims.

It’ll be a struggle to get anything done. “Congressional Republicans, under pressure to respond to this weekend’s massacres, appear to be coalescing around legislation to help law enforcement to take guns from those who pose an imminent danger — a measure that, if signed into law, would be the most significant gun safety legislation enacted in 20 years.“

He nevertheless struggles to take on Trump directly and voted against background checks. “A shaken Sen. Rob Portman on Tuesday spoke out against white nationalism and expressed support for red flag laws, after horrific mass shootings over the weekend in Texas and his home state of Ohio.” Some introspection is warranted.

They’re struggling enough with grief, and don’t need the added annoyance. “Several Democratic officials have urged Trump not to visit El Paso, a city of about 683,000 with a largely Latino population, in the aftermath of Saturday’s anti-immigrant attack at a Walmart Supercenter that left 22 dead.“

