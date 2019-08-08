

Rod Blagojevich speaks to the media outside his home in Chicago in 2012. (M. Spencer Green/AP)

Opinion writer

* Brady Dennis examines a new report outlining a less-noticed aspect of the climate emergency:

The world cannot avoid the worst impacts of climate change without making serious changes to the ways humans grow food, raise livestock and manage forests, according to a landmark study Thursday from an international group of scientists. The sprawling report from the U.N. Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) examines how land use around the world contributes to the warming of Earth’s atmosphere. But the report also details how climate change is already threatening food and water supplies for humans: turning arable land to desert; degrading soil; and increasing the threat of droughts, floods and other extreme weather that can wreak havoc on crops. It makes clear that although fossil fuel-burning power plants and automobile tailpipes are the largest drivers of climate change, activities such as agriculture and forestry account for an estimated 23 percent of total human-caused greenhouse gas emissions.

Before you know it, Soylent Green may begin to seem like a viable option.

* Ashley Parker reports that President Trump is seeking to write wrongs wherever people cry out for justice:

President Trump said Wednesday that he was seriously considering commuting the sentence of Rod Blagojevich, the former governor of Illinois. Blagojevich is seven years into a 14-year sentence for convictions in 2010 tied to trying to sell President Barack Obama’s vacated Senate seat, as well as other campaign finance violations, and Trump said he thought Blagojevich “was treated unbelievably unfairly.” “His name is Rod Blagojevich,” Trump said, speaking to members of the media aboard Air Force One as he returned from a visit to El Paso. “And I’m thinking about commuting his sentence.”

I mean, c’mon — official corruption? Should that even be a crime?

* Jake Tapper reports that the White House has rebuffed attempts by officials in the Department of Homeland Security to put more focus on the threat of white supremacist terrorism, because it obviously isn’t something we need to worry about.

* Chuck Park explains why he decided to quit the Foreign Service rather than continue to serve under Trump.

* A new Monmouth University poll in Iowa shows Biden at 28 percent, Warren at 19, Harris at 11 and Sanders at 9.

* Rebecca Traister talks to Elizabeth Warren about how her teaching career influences the way she conducts politics.

* Amelia Thomson-DeVeaux examines how gender stereotypes could affect male candidates in the 2020 race.

* Richard Parker explains how emphatically El Paso rejected Trump and what he stands for.

* Sean Trende tells Republicans they need to worry about holding Texas in 2020, and certainly beyond that.

* Kim Zetter reports that although election officials and voting machine vendors claim their machines are never connected to the Internet and therefore can’t be hacked, security experts have found that in many cases that’s not true.

* Helaine Olen explains why boycotting companies for their owners’ political views is a perfectly reasonable thing to do.

* Eliana Johnson says Trump is heading into his reelection campaign having seen his policies cause chaos throughout the globe.