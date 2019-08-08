

Residents of El Paso protest the visit of President Trump on Wednesday. (Mark Ralston/AFP/Getty Images)

Opinion writer

President Trump proves every day that he cannot lead the country. “Trump lashes out at cable news coverage of Biden speech while flying to El Paso.” And he attacks Fox News’s Shepard Smith, Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio) and Dayton, Ohio, Mayor Nan Whaley. A disgrace.

If Republican Senate leadership objected, this might actually stop. “Relying on ‘acting’ officials is just one way that this White House circumvents the Senate’s advice and consent power. Administration officials also twist the texts of statutes to install loyalists, entirely independent from the constitutional appointment process.”

We need a president who isn’t afraid to lead on white-nationalist terrorism. “White House officials rebuffed efforts by their colleagues at the Department of Homeland Security for more than a year to make combating domestic terror threats, such as those from white supremacists, a greater priority as specifically spelled out in the National Counterterrorism Strategy, current and former senior administration officials as well as other sources close to the Trump administration tell CNN.”

And some in the media suggested his “tone” was different and that he might actually lead this time. “President Trump is literally tweeting insults at former VP Joe Biden in between visiting families of people killed in mass shootings. This morning, Trump said he was seeking to tone down his rhetoric and now this.”

This would bolster House leadership’s methodical approach. “The House Judiciary Committee asked a federal court on Wednesday to force one of former special counsel Robert Mueller’s star witnesses to testify on Capitol Hill over objections from the White House, a crucial move as House Democrats consider whether to bring articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump.”

Leaders don’t hide. “Journalists were not allowed to accompany Trump as he met with shooting victims, local officials, and police and other emergency workers at a Dayton hospital, and he made no public remarks while on the ground in Ohio.”

Democrats lead in voter registration in Orange County, Calif. “As of Wednesday, data from the Orange County Registrar of Voters showed that registered Democrats now outnumber Republicans, 547,458 to 547,369. . . . Beyond the numbers, the symbolism of the flip makes Democrats particularly buoyant.”