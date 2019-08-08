

Boys play video games at the Axe booth at VidCon in Anaheim, Calif., on July 11. (Allison Zaucha/For The Washington Post)

Anthony R. Palumbi is an author and game writer based in Sacramento.

After deadly mass shootings in El Paso and Dayton, Ohio, Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick aimed his ire not at guns but at a familiar target of moral panic: "I see a video game industry that teaches young people to kill,” he told Fox News. By Monday evening, both President Trump and former vice president Joe Biden had echoed his misleading sentiment.

Yet the argument resonates with some people, even those who aren’t gun owners and who favor stronger gun regulation. That’s because our cultural mainstream is only now catching up to a major revelation of the Internet, long understood by people young enough to count themselves digital natives and especially by gamers: that our online relationships are real. Emotions expressed online lose none of their potency, and the bonds between human beings are agnostic as to medium.

For years, our culture portrayed online relationships as either frivolous or predatory, reflecting how most adults experienced the Internet: as a playground of funny pictures and movie reviews, or as a wasteland of scams and pornography. It was remote — something you logged into, often slowly and awkwardly, in order to visit and then leave. But younger generations have grown up with broadband as ubiquitous as water. We built lifelong friendships with people we met on AOL Instant Messenger, in group chats and in video game lobbies. Even our real-life friends become digital avatars as the passage of years scatters us across distant cities.

That’s a big idea to comprehend. It can make people who built their social networks and conceptions of self before the Internet feel uncomfortable, because it suggests their children, co-workers and loved ones are constantly being influenced by an invisible world that seems to exclude them. They’re not entirely wrong. Digital natives do experience the world differently; they do orient their lives around different social bonds. Our society is slowly, painfully grappling with the idea that every human interaction on the Internet is real — if not to you, then to someone else.

Gamers didn’t create this phenomenon, but they encountered it first. The competitive elements of games spawned boisterous communities of like-minded strangers across the world. Games are ideal social spaces, since they encourage us to work with and against each other under a set of mutually agreed-upon rules. Games encourage people to express themselves, to form aesthetic and moral opinions about the world. Friendships, rivalries and even romances play out in online spaces exactly as they do in real life, with all the venom and passion endemic to the human condition. Because the early Internet was tied to personal computers, many of the people who spent the most time online were gamers.

As video games got more realistic, gamers grew with them. Their communities became bigger and more sophisticated, until titles such as "Eve Online” could boast player-run corporations with thousands of workers collaborating on projects. They learned how to organize and effectively lobby the developers of their favorite games to implement changes. Then, they took the lessons of real politics and learned to apply them in the online world.

Right-wing extremists such as former White House adviser Stephen K. Bannon, seeking a path to power, saw in the gaming community a workable model for online organizing. His first professional foray into the gaming world, an investment in a company based in Hong Kong that paid players to do the repetitive work of earning virtual money and goods, was eventually shuttered. But the games themselves were irrelevant, Bannon recognized: If he only mimicked the signals and the structures, young people to whom his noxious ideas appealed would find their own way to his movement and become its fiercest zealots. Bannon’s decision to hire provocateur Milo Yiannopoulos at Breitbart News helped make the far-right website a beacon to people angry over culture war issues such as Gamergate, a dust-up over diversity and gaming journalism, and the alt-right.

Games don’t kill people; guns do. Games don’t radicalize people by example; extremists do by word and deed. But if online relationships are real, as we’re all learning far too late, then it cannot surprise us when real violence issues from online groups dedicated to violent extremism. Ending these massacres will require confronting and defeating hateful right-wing ideology, or at the very least ensuring violent extremists cannot access weapons of war.

Politicians who scapegoat video games merely prey on their constituents’ anxieties about a changing culture. But the idea that video games cause people to kill is a fiction as enticing — and more dangerous — than games themselves.

