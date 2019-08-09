Opinion writer

* Robert Moore and Mark Berman report that the motives of the El Paso shooter no longer seem to be in doubt:

The suspect accused of killing 22 people at an El Paso Walmart told authorities that he was targeting “Mexicans” and confessed to carrying out the shooting rampage when he surrendered to authorities, according to police. Law enforcement officials responding to the scene on Saturday spotted a car stopped at an intersection not far from the Walmart, an El Paso police detective wrote in an arrest warrant affidavit obtained by The Washington Post. They then saw a man — identified as Patrick Crusius, the 21-year-old charged with capital murder in the case — get out of the car with his hands in the air, the affidavit said. He told them, “I’m the shooter,” Detective Adrian Garcia said in the affidavit, which was filed to a judge on Sunday, the day after the shooting.

Just to be clear, this was an act of terrorism.

* Robert Costa reports that smart Republicans are freaking out about the suburbs:

Republicans face a reckoning in the red-state suburbs that have long been a bedrock for the party, propelled by the stormy confluence of President Trump’s searing racial attacks, economic turbulence and frustration with government inaction after last weekend’s deadly mass shootings in Texas and Ohio. The GOP lost its House majority in 2018 after it fared poorly with suburban voters, particularly women. Party leaders are increasingly alarmed that they have made little progress winning them back. Instead, Trump’s incessant feuds, his hard-line position on immigration — including federal raids that left children without their parents — and the stock market’s tumult amid his trade standoff with China threaten to further alienate suburban voters ahead of the 2020 campaign, even in states that have traditionally elected Republicans.

Who could have predicted that there would be some political downsides to allowing Donald Trump to take over their party?

* Lulu Garcia-Navarro argues that the media failed Latinos by not making it clear right away that they were the targets in El Paso.

* Michael Kruse reports on how Kamala D. Harris’s ability to navigate San Francisco’s high society enabled her political rise.

* Joe Fox, Adrian Blanco, Jennifer Jenkins, Julie Tate and Wesley Lowery explain what they’ve found in tracking 4,400 police shootings in the five years since Ferguson.

* John Fritze reports that in rallies he has held since becoming president, Trump has used words like "predator," "invasion," "alien," "killer," "criminal" and "animal" more than 500 times.

* Robert Kuttner reports on the next wave of primary challenges to congressional Democrat incumbents.

* Ross Baker describes how the NRA, which he once belonged to, lost him.

* Ryan Reilly reports that in the Trump era the Justice Department has essentially stopped pushing for police reform.

* Jill Filipovic explains how evangelical purity culture explains Trumpism.

* Natasha Korecki and Christopher Cadelago report on the mad rush for candidates to beef up their ground games in Iowa.

* Richard Friedman says that most mass shooters do not have a mental illness; rage and weaponry are often enough.