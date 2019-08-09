

Dayton, Ohio, Mayor Nan Whaley speaks to members of the media on Tuesday outside Ned Peppers bar in the Oregon District after a mass shooting that occurred early Sunday morning. (John Minchillo/AP)

One hopes Republicans would react as they would with a Democrat who pulled this. “President Donald Trump on Wednesday ridiculed former Rep. Beto O’Rourke and bragged about the crowd size at one of his rallies while visiting medical staff who treated victims of the mass shooting in El Paso, Texas, over the weekend.” Horrifying.

You hope officials would consider how their own family members might feel. “Three hundred of 680 people detained by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) in several raids across Mississippi Wednesday were released, the agency said Wednesday night.”

Stop hoping Republicans would wake up; too many are intentionally operating in bad faith. “The right’s attempt to downplay the specifically ideological context of the El Paso massacre is a transparently self-serving effort to absolve the president of moral responsibility for his demagogic rhetoric. This, too, shouldn’t wash. The president is guilty, in a broad sense, of a form of incitement.” And those who defend him have responsibility as well.

Is it too much to hope at least one staffer would have the nerve to quit? “Maggie Haberman: White House Staffers Privately Admit Trump’s El Paso, Dayton Visits Were a ‘Debacle.' ”

How awful that Americans hope the president would just stay away. But who can blame them? “Nan Whaley, the mayor of tragedy-stricken Dayton, Ohio, expressed shock on Thursday morning after President Donald Trump lashed out against her and Ohio Sen. Sherrod Brown on Wednesday in response to a press conference they held following his Dayton hospital visit.”

You can only hope people will remember come November 2020. “No one incident can be laid at President Trump’s feet. Yet when a president talks the way Trump talks over a long period of time, when he deploys rhetoric routinely that can be expected to stir the pot of violent extremism . . . and when violence then materializes in precisely the hypothesized fashion, it would be unreasonable to deny that there is a connection. We certainly don’t let the Muslim Brotherhood off so easily." Exactly.

You can only hope “respectable” conservatives would disown these groups. There’s “a sense of alarm among FAIR and the small cohort of other restrictionist groups about potential political fallout from the massacres. Long relegated to the fringes of the debate, these organizations have moved center stage under President Trump — helping to provide the intellectual and ideological framework for the administration’s hard-line immigration agenda, one that immigrant rights advocates have decried as xenophobic and racist.”