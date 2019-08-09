

Former Illinois governor Rod Blagojevich, with his wife Patti at his side, speaks to the media in Chicago before reporting to federal prison in Denver on March 14, 2012. (M. Spencer Green/AP)

James Warren, former managing editor of the Chicago Tribune, is executive editor of the news rating service NewsGuard.

CHARLEVOIX, MICH.

Former Illinois governor Rod Blagojevich is a self-indulgent miscreant best remembered as a cast member on Donald Trump’s “Celebrity Apprentice” following a 2008 indictment for public corruption, or maybe for Joy Behar tousling his helmet-like mop of then-black hair on “The View.”

Now comes President Trump’s serious consideration of commuting Blagojevich’s 14-year federal prison sentence, and thus provide a window into Trump’s erratic wielding of executive power, especially given previous pardons of conservative cause celebres: Joe Arpaio, the former sheriff in Arizona; social critic Dinesh D’Souza; and former Richard B. Cheney aide Lewis “Scooter” Libby.

The felon here is a blue-state Democrat — a beneficiary of Trump doing the right thing for absolutely the wrong reasons.

It’s fitting, since Blagojevich is a mini-Trump when it comes to bravado, an insatiable craving to be liked and a penchant for self-deception. He is entertaining, immersed in pop culture and (probably unlike Trump) knows enough to be a potentially solid contestant on “Jeopardy!” or “Wheel of Fortune.”

And, like Trump, he proved political analysts very wrong, in his case winning reelection as Illinois governor in 2006 amid a “pay-to-play” political scandal that bothered the press far more than voters. But his unseemly ways caught up with him, making him one of four of the last 10 Illinois governors to wind up in prison.

He loved the limelight, disdained policy, didn’t work very hard and watched lots of TV. Sound familiar? When he was an unknown, first-term U.S. congressman and I ran the Chicago Tribune’s Washington bureau, we had a dinner in which he detailed his plans to be elected president in comically presumptuous fashion.

But, as lawyer-author Scott Turow noted to me after the Blagojevich conviction for public corruption, there is nothing large in stature with him beyond his self-delusions. That’s why he could seriously suggest (as caught by FBI wiretaps) that he deserved a Cabinet position from president-elect Barack Obama in return for choosing an Obama acolyte as his U.S. Senate successor in 2008 (as governor, he would choose a temporary replacement).

By broaching the topic of clemency, it’s apparent that Fox News caught White House attention. One appearance on the network from Blagojevich’s wife, Patti, prompted Trump to tweet this past Dec. 15 that her interview was “required television watching.”

Blagojevich was Trumpian in seeking attention after he was indicted and impeached as governor, including those appearances on “Celebrity Apprentice.” From the Federal Correctional Institution in Englewood, Colo., he penned a May 28, 2018, Wall Street Journal op-ed, “I’m in Prison for Practicing Politics.”

I sat through Blagojevich’s two trials, the first resulting in a mistrial. Despite Trump’s suggestion, Blagojevich was not the least bit innocent.

He sought to shake down a children’s hospital for $25,000 in campaign donations in a swap for an increase in state reimbursements for pediatric specialists; stalled on approving legislation to help the horse-racing industry while hitting up a track owner for a $100,000 donation; and tried to monetize the Senate vacancy created by Obama’s election as president — or at least procure himself a fat job in an Obama Cabinet.

Still, the 14-year-sentence handed out by U.S. District Court Judge James Zagel was problematically harsh, even if largely upheld by a federal appeals court.

He’s now been in prison since March 15, 2012, even though lawyers who are not fans of the man believe the sentence went too far. Chicagoan John Schmidt, who was an associate attorney general during the Clinton administration, said: “There’s a widespread view in the Chicago bar that Blagojevich was rightly prosecuted, rightly convicted and rightly sent to jail for years — but 14 years was longer than was necessary or justified by comparison to other cases.”

But the conviction was not about mere “politics,” as Trump himself said on Air Force One last year, then repeated on Wednesday, again on Air Force One. Blagojevich has not merely been “in jail for seven years over a phone call where nothing happens — over a phone call which he shouldn’t have said what he said, but it was braggadocio you would say.”

Trump is unmoved by the FBI wiretaps on selling Obama’s Senate seat. He’s declared: “If you read his statement, it was a foolish statement. There was a lot of bravado. . . . Plenty of other politicians have said a lot worse. He shouldn’t have been put in jail.”

With that, it’s possible we could see Trump speed Blagojevich’s return to the celebrity industrial complex (now with his mostly white hair). Bet the mortgage on a quickie book about his alleged victimization and incarceration, a drive-time Chicago radio gig and a pundit’s role on Fox News as a Trump-friendly heartland Democrat.

But if there are ultimate lessons in the revived Trump-Blagojevich nexus, they’re the same driven home by Zagel, the trial judge, during his angry and censorious sentencing of Blagojevich.

The case, he said, “reminds voters of the maxim that the American public usually gets exactly the type of government they deserve.”

“Your personality,” he told Blagojevich, “may not be suitable for public service.”

