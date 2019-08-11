

President Trump projects so much that it’s a wonder he hasn’t gotten a job in a movie theater. At 6:44 p.m. on Saturday, about the time that normal people are getting ready for dinner, he tweeted: “Joe Biden just said, ‘We believe in facts, not truth.’ Does anybody really believe he is mentally fit to be president? We are ‘playing’ in a very big and complicated world. Joe doesn’t have a clue!”

Is this really the debate that Trump wants to have? Does he really want to have an argument about who is “mentally fit to be president” and who has a “clue” about what’s happening in the world? Because his own utterances of the past few days have confirmed what everyone who hasn’t joined his cult already knows: He is both unfit to be president and utterly clueless.

Just a few hours before launching his attack on Biden, Trump retweeted a comedian’s sick suggestion that the Clintons were responsible for the suicide of accused child molester Jeffrey Epstein: “Died of SUICIDE on 24/7 SUICIDE WATCH? Yeah right! How does that happen #JefferryEpstein [sic] had information on Bill Clinton & now he’s dead I see #TrumpBodyCount trending but we know who did this! RT if you’re not Surprised #EpsteinSuicide #ClintonBodyCount #ClintonCrimeFamily.”

So Epstein died in the custody of the federal Bureau of Prisons, which reports to Trump’s own attorney general, but it was the Clintons who were responsible? This is a reminder of all the other deranged theories Trump has promoted over the years, from claiming that Barack Obama forged his birth certificate to suggesting that Ted Cruz’s father helped kill John F. Kennedy. None of it, of course, make the slightest bit of sense. If the Clintons are so powerful as to slay their enemies, why weren’t they powerful enough to change 80,000 votes and defeat Trump in 2016?

To show how clueless Trump is, on Wednesday and Thursday he said he was thinking of pardoning former Illinois governor (and former “Celebrity Apprentice” contestant) Rod Blagojevich, who is in prison on corruption charges. Trump claimed that Blagojevich was “treated unbelievably unfairly” by “the same gang, the Comey gang and all these sleazebags that did it.” Of course, as the Associated Press pointed out, James B. Comey “wasn’t in the FBI or anywhere in the Department of Justice during the investigation and indictment of Blagojevich. During that period, he was a vice president and general counsel at Lockheed Martin Corp.” But, hey, if the Clintons could cause someone’s death in a federal prison, why couldn’t Comey frame Blagojevich while in private practice?

Imagine what Trump would say about Biden’s mental fitness if the former vice president were promoting bonkers conspiracy theories like these? Or if he were saying half the things that Trump said at two Hamptons fundraisers Friday? According to the New York Post, owned by Trump’s confidant Rupert Murdoch, the president “made fun of US allies South Korea, Japan and the European Union — mimicking Japanese and Korean accents — and talked about his love of dictators Kim Jong Un and the current ruler of Saudi Arabia.” Trump was particularly effusive about Kim, reportedly saying, “I just got a beautiful letter from him this week. We are friends. People say he only smiles when he sees me.”

This is pathological. In his 2018 State of the Union address — i.e., only about 18 months ago — Trump rightly said “no regime has oppressed its own citizens more totally or brutally than the cruel dictatorship in North Korea.” But now he thinks that he is carrying on a romance with that cruel dictator — who, like a teenager in love, “only smiles when he sees me.”

Needless to say, there is no evidence that Kim reciprocates Trump’s man-crush. In the past three weeks, North Korea has conducted five missile tests in violation of U.N. sanctions. Despite Kim’s vague promises of “denuclearization” at the Singapore summit in June 2018, North Korea has also continued producing fissile material for more nuclear weapons. And despite Kim’s promises when he met Trump at the DMZ on June 30 to restart negotiations, no working-level talks have convened.

But Trump continues to make excuses for Kim, even agreeing with him that military exercises between the United States and its ally South Korea are “ridiculous and expensive.” Trump appears to be more upset about the criticism of him from former aide Anthony Scaramucci on Bill Maher’s HBO show than he is about North Korea’s growing arsenal of nuclear weapons and missiles.

Biden is notorious for his malapropisms and mistakes, but he has never in his whole life said anything half as batty as what Trump has said just in the past few days. If we are judging presidential candidates on their mental fitness, Trump will be told by the voters: You’re fired! In fact, if Republicans were not in the tank, we would not have to wait until November 2020 to get rid of him. For the safety of the country and the world, Trump should be removed immediately by impeachment or the 25th Amendment.

