

Friends, co-workers and family wave to one of several buses that are filled with detainees, following an immigration raid at several Mississippi food processing plants, including this Koch Foods Inc. plant in Morton, Miss., on Aug. 7. (Rogelio V. Solis/AP)

Who said it?

1. “This is another example of our president using this position of public trust to attack his political enemies with unfounded conspiracy theories and also to try and force you and me and all of us to focus on his bizarre behavior.”

2. “Children are afraid to go to school for fear that when they come home, their parents won’t be there.”

3. “People are feeling the fear penetrating our culture ... more and more Americans are seeing that this is a matter of freedom in this country. Will we be a nation free from fear, free from violence?”

4. “This is no longer just irresponsible and indecent. It is dangerous.”

5. “No, I think words matter. People look to their leadership for guidance and to say that it doesn’t have an effect is wrong. So what the president says is very important, and if he supports or says nice things about racists, it encourages racism. If he goes and says nice things about white supremacists, he encourages that kind of violence.”

