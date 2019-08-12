Opinion writer

* Darryl Fears reports that the Trump administration is getting pretty fed up with all these animals and plants:

Three months after a U.N. report warned that 1 million species face extinction because of human activity, the Trump administration on Monday finalized rule changes to the Endangered Species Act that make it harder to protect plants and animals whose populations are in serious decline. The rules were changed as part of President Trump’s mandate to scale back government regulations on behalf of businesses. In that vein, language in the act that required officials to rely heavily on science when considering whether to list a species as threatened or endangered regardless of economic impact was removed.

We all know science is just an anti-conservative plot.

* Emily Davies and Hailey Fuchs report on the challenge Democrats face in getting the votes of young people:

Democrats are counting on voters like Fattouh and Thai to help them win big in 2020. People between 18 and 29 overwhelmingly support the party, but haven’t always shown up at the polls. They vote at a lower rate than any other age group — making up just 13 percent of the electorate in the 2016 presidential race, a lackluster turnout that many analysts believe contributed to Donald Trump’s victory. There are signs that’s changing. In 2018, 36 percent of voters ages 18 to 29 reported voting, up from 20 percent in 2014. Experts predict an even greater turnout spike in 2020. But interviews with nearly 50 left-leaning young people in four battleground states — Texas, Pennsylvania, Nevada and Michigan — reveal a deep skepticism toward party politics, and the Democratic Party. Young voters say Democrats haven’t proved they can address the major challenges faced by millennials and Gen Z. They want candidates who take them seriously — and who can offer up the detailed policy plans to prove it.

Democrats just need the right ambassadors.

* Glenn Kessler, Salvador Rizzo and Meg Kelly report that President Trump has now made more than 12,000 false or misleading statements since taking office.

* Charlie Warzel says our information system is utterly poisoned.

* Ella Nilsen reports on where Democrats are hoping to pick up House seats in 2020.

* Eric Boehlert reminds us that few newspapers have called for Donald Trump to resign for all his misdeeds, yet when Bill Clinton got caught having an affair they were eager to demand he step down.

* Heather Digby Parton explains how white supremacy and misogyny go hand in hand.

* James Downie examines the Trump administration’s failure to prosecute the employers who hire undocumented workers.

* Aaron Blake runs down 23 conspiracy theories the president of the United States has spread, from “windmills cause cancer” to “Ted Cruz’s dad killed JFK.”

* Jelani Cobb reports on the state of Stacey Abrams’s ongoing battle against voter suppression.

* Tierney Sneed reports on the lawsuit brought by the state of Alabama that seeks to have congressional seats apportioned not by population, as we’ve always done, but by the number of citizens in each state.

* At the American Prospect, I asked whether the Emerging Democratic Majority is finally coming to pass.