President Trump sounds even more irrational than usual. “President Trump used his Twitter account Saturday to spread a baseless conspiracy theory about the death of Jeffrey Epstein, a wealthy and politically connected financier who had been facing multiple charges of sex trafficking involving underage girls.”

Yet his party is willing to allow an impulsive and irrational commander in chief remain in office. “Reactions to actions by Trump are always filtered through the prism of the ever more widely accepted view—within his administration, within Congress, within the United States, and around the world—that the 45th president is a reckless buffoon; a conspiratorial, racist moron, whose weird comments should be disregarded by sensible people.”

That’s how you prevent being used by an irrational, malicious president. “Jake Tapper Sears Trump for Spreading ‘Deranged Conspiracy Theory’ on Epstein Suicide: I Won’t Show The Tweets.”

The answer to a manic and irrational president might be a calm adult. “Mr. O’Rourke’s allies and advisers hope that his impassioned response to the massacre in his hometown, with flashes of raw anger that match the mood of many Democrats, will prompt voters nationally to give him another look. His remarks calling President Trump a white supremacist, and his cussing out of the news media as he urged journalists to ‘connect the dots’ between the El Paso killings and Mr. Trump’s anti-immigrant language and exploitation of racism, drew praise from both liberals and moderates.” But is that “presidential?”

So long as voters feel this way about him, it’s irrational to think gaffes will derail him. An Iowa voter: “I didn’t think it was possible for one man to destroy the fabric of this country. I’m just a fat, old retired guy from the Midwest, but I just throw my hands up (with Trump). I think that Joe [Biden], from what I’ve seen and read, is probably the finest man who has ever served in our government.”

So long as we continue an irrational trade war, we’re at risk. “The U.S. and world economies are at their riskiest moment since the global financial crisis a decade ago as trade tensions continue to grow, former Treasury Secretary Lawrence Summers said on Sunday.”

NBC’s Chuck Todd skewers acting homeland security secretary Kevin McAleenan’s irrational arguments. “Your rhetoric doesn’t match the action. The action targeted the employee, not the employer. The employer has not been targeted here … You say it’s done with sensitivity. And yet, we have kids without parents. And there wasn’t a warning. There wasn’t any warning, because the fear was, ‘Oh, then people would flee.’ What, what would have been — why not try to keep family units — why not get the schools involved, so that they’re not caught by surprise?”