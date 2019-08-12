UP: Support for gun control laws
DOWN: Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.)
UP: Furor over allowing Jeffrey Epstein to apparently commit suicide
DOWN: Federal Bureau of Prisons
UP: Former vice president Joe Biden
DOWN: Media hype about Biden’s gaffes
UP: Number of candidates qualifying for fall debate
DOWN: The goal of thinning the herd of candidates
UP: Disgust with President Trump’s conduct in El Paso and Dayton, Ohio
DOWN: Republicans’ pathetic rationalizations for his conduct
UP: GOP House retirements
DOWN: Chances Republicans can win back the House majority
UP: Trump’s gullibility on North Korea
DOWN: Chances North Korea will denuclearize
UP: Pressure on Tucker Carlson’s advertisers
DOWN: Board and executives who put Carlson on air
UP: Democratic candidates in Iowa
DOWN: Underestimating importance of early primary states
UP: Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s early states’ ground operation
DOWN: Sen. Bernie Sanders’s early state polling