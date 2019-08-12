Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) speaks in Des Moines on Aug. 10. (Scott Morgan/Reuters)
By Jennifer Rubin
Jennifer Rubin
UP: Support for gun control laws

DOWN: Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.)

UP: Furor over allowing Jeffrey Epstein to apparently commit suicide

DOWN: Federal Bureau of Prisons

UP: Former vice president Joe Biden

DOWN: Media hype about Biden’s gaffes

UP: Number of candidates qualifying for fall debate

DOWN: The goal of thinning the herd of candidates

UP: Disgust with President Trump’s conduct in El Paso and Dayton, Ohio

DOWN: Republicans’ pathetic rationalizations for his conduct

UP: GOP House retirements

DOWN: Chances Republicans can win back the House majority

UP: Trump’s gullibility on North Korea

DOWN: Chances North Korea will denuclearize

UP: Pressure on Tucker Carlson’s advertisers

DOWN: Board and executives who put Carlson on air

UP: Democratic candidates in Iowa

DOWN: Underestimating importance of early primary states

UP: Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s early states’ ground operation

DOWN: Sen. Bernie Sanders’s early state polling