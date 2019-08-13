Opinion writer

* Julie Zauzmer reports that evangelical voters are more enthusiastic about Trump than ever:

Trump enjoyed overwhelming support from white evangelicals in 2016, winning a higher percentage than George W. Bush, John McCain or Mitt Romney. That enthusiasm has scarcely dimmed. Almost 70 percent of white evangelicals approve of Trump’s performance in office, according to a 2019 Pew Research Center poll. Interviews with 50 evangelical Christians in three battleground states — Florida, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin — help explain why. In conversation, evangelical voters paint the portrait of the Trump they see: a president who acts like a bully but is fighting for them. A president who sees America like they do, a menacing place where white Christians feel mocked and threatened for their beliefs. A president who’s against abortion and gay rights and who has the economy humming to boot. “You’ve just got to accept the bad with the good,” [Rickey] Halbert said.

So as far as they’re concerned, is the xenophobia, racism and misogyny “the bad” or “the good”?

* Damian Paletta and Heather Long report that the trade war continues to go according to plan:

The White House on Tuesday said it would delay imposing tariffs on Chinese imports of cellphones, laptop computers, video game consoles, and certain types of footwear and clothing until Dec. 15, significantly later than the Sept. 1 deadline President Trump had repeatedly threatened. The announcement, which came from the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative, ensures that Apple products and other major consumer goods would be shielded from the import tax until at least December, potentially keeping costs on these products down during the holiday shopping season.

But I thought China was paying the tariffs! So confusing.

* Steven Mufson, Chris Mooney, Juliet Eilperin and John Muyskens report on places in the United States where climate change is already changing the landscape and people’s lives.

* Holly Otterbein and Alex Thompson report that after the first debate, Bernie Sanders’s campaign decided it needed a reboot and a new focus on Medicare-for-all.

* Daniel Drezner looks at the comprehensive harm Donald Trump is doing to farmers.

* Joshua Holland says Democrats should focus on turning out their voters and leave the persuading to Donald Trump.

* Ben White reports that Wall Street is getting increasingly worried about a recession coming some time soon.

* Cassandra Crifasi, Harold Pollack and Daniel Webster explain some practical steps we can take to reduce gun violence, including focusing on the people most likely to commit it.

* Katha Pollitt laments the number of male scientists who apparently fell under Jeffrey Epstein’s spell, or those of the girls he gathered around him.

* Ed Kilgore says Republicans should be very worried about Trump’s state-by-state approval ratings.

* Dahlia Lithwick looks at how gun advocates have created a right for gun nuts to terrorize the rest of us.

* Race Imboden explains why he took a knee for the national anthem after winning a gold medal in a recent fencing competition.