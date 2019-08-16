Opinion writer

* Karen DeYoung, Missy Ryan, Anne Gearan and Philip Rucker report that the administration thinks we may finally be able to get out of Afghanistan:

U.S. negotiators have made significant advances in recent talks with the Taliban, and the two sides are close to announcing agreement on an initial U.S. troop withdrawal, along with plans to start direct discussions between the militants and the Afghan government, according to U.S. and foreign officials. President Trump plans to meet Friday with Cabinet officials and other senior national security advisers for a briefing by Zalmay Khalilzad, the chief U.S. envoy to the talks. A U.S. official said Vice President Pence and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will also attend the meeting at Trump’s New Jersey golf resort. An initial withdrawal would include roughly 5,000 of the 14,000 U.S. troops in Afghanistan. In exchange, the Taliban would agree to renounce al-Qaeda and to prevent it from activities such as fundraising, recruiting, training and operational planning in areas under Taliban control.

We may have to accept that very bad things are going to happen when we leave, whether it’s now or 100 years from now.

* Rick Noack and Claire Parker report that in Greenland, they do not take our president seriously:

President Trump faced a fierce European backlash to his reported interest in acquiring Greenland from Denmark, as some lawmakers compared the idea to colonialism on Friday while officials on the island said they welcome investment but not a new owner. “Of course, Greenland is not for sale,” Greenland’s government said in a statement, echoing earlier remarks by Greenland’s Foreign Minister Ane Lone Bagger. In its statement, the government said it viewed the reports “as an expression of greater interest in investing in our country and the possibilities we offer.” In Denmark, which counts the autonomous Greenland as part of its territory, the reaction to Trump’s apparent interest in the strategically located island was far less diplomatic with some politicians characterizing the idea as a joke.

Well, most people here considered it a joke too, which is what we consider many of Trump’s ideas.

* Ed Kilgore chastises Democrats for letting Donald Trump convince them that the most important voters are misogynists whose prejudices must determine the choices Democrats make for their own party.

* Tal Kopan examines Kamala D. Harris’s effort to craft a message that will have the broadest appeal to Democratic voters.

* Em Steck and Andrew Kaczynski trace Elizabeth Warren’s evolution from a “moderate conservative” to where she is today.

* Aaron Freedman looks at the story the right wing tells itself about a working class they don’t actually understand.

* Helen Ubiñas asks why when cops get shot it’s national news, but when regular people get shot it’s “everyday” gun violence.

* Elizabeth Warren’s latest plan is one to address a range of problems facing Native communities.

* Steve Contorno reports that Republicans are circulating talking points telling members of Congress to respond to questions on mass shootings by blaming them on “violence from the left.”

* Kaitlan Collins reports that the White House is considering invoking executive privilege to prevent Corey Lewandowski from testifying before Congress, despite the fact that Lewandowski never worked for the government.

* Betsy Woodruff reports that the NRA spent tens of thousand of dollars flying hair and makeup artists around the country to service the wife of its CEO. As any nonprofit organization does.

* Jared Bernstein explains what a smart trade policy would actually look like.