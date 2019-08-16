

(Tom Toles/The Washington Post)

Inuugujoq, kutaa! That’s “hello” in Greenlandic! Catherine Rampell here, at your service for Round 28.

Recession warning signs might soon rob President Trump of a potent campaign talking point, but his Democratic challengers still haven’t quite figured out how to take advantage.

As I’ve already said ad nauseam, presidents get too much credit for good economies and too much blame for bad ones. They don’t control the business cycle, even if they can manipulate the margins. But given how voters have historically rewarded or punished incumbents depending on where in the cycle Election Day falls, it seems they won’t ever be persuaded to apportion responsibility correctly.

Trump inherited a strong economy and until now has (mostly) managed to not throw it off course. In fact, it’s the only issue where he’s above water in favorability ratings. A deteriorating economy is bad news for him and, of course, regular Americans. But it could perversely be good news for 2020 Democrats — not only by weakening Trump’s strongest case for reelection but also by giving each of them a chance to make theirs for how they’d show stronger economic leadership.

[Catherine Rampell: Trump has a dream team for mismanaging a recession]

And yet! Exploiting a recession — as any event with human costs — can come off more than a little tone-deaf. Moreover, to the extent Democrats can pinpoint specific actions Trump has taken that have endangered the current expansion, they’d have to blame his trade policies. And as I’ve noted before, most of them don’t have a leg to stand on here, since for years they’ve advocated much of the same.

Some of them, such as Sen. Elizabeth Warren, are actually more protectionist than Trump. Not that that’s stopped her or others from staking out non-trade-related economic territory where, they argue, a new leader would add value. An adviser for Sen. Bernie Sanders’s campaign predicted a “Trump recession” and said this was the time to raise wages, “protect people’s houses” and adopt other measures Sanders has advocated to ensure “people don’t lose what they did in the last recession.” He also dissed tariffs — but proudly touted all the trade deals Sanders had voted against.

Whether the candidates can get both the tone and the policy right, of course, remains to be seen.

— Catherine Rampell

Position Challenger Change Over Last Ranking 1. Joe Biden — 2. Elizabeth Warren — 3. Kamala D. Harris — 4. Bernie Sanders — 5. Pete Buttigieg — 6. Cory Booker — 7. Beto O’Rourke — 8. Amy Klobuchar UP 1 9. Julián Castro DOWN 1 10. Andrew Yang UP 1 11. Tom Steyer DOWN 1 12. Steve Bullock DOWN 1 13. Tim Ryan UP 1 14. (TIE) Michael Bennet DOWN 2 14. (TIE) Seth Moulton RETURNS TO RANKING

Falls off ranking: Tulsi Gabbard

Also receiving votes: Stacey Abrams, Gabbard, Jay Inslee

Last week’s ranking: Round 27 | 2020 Democrats could have stepped up on the shootings. But they stepped in it.

