

President Trump outside the White House on March 20. (Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP)

With no grown-up in charge at the White House, others are stepping up. Rep. Michael McCaul (Tex.), the ranking Republican on the House Foreign Affairs Committee: “Israel is a U.S. ally and a thriving bastion of democracy and hope for freedom-loving people of the world. It would benefit all of us for Reps. Tlaib and Omar to see that firsthand.”

Each leader is charged with gross irresponsibility. "[Benjamin] Netanyahu will call in whatever he thinks it will take to win, no matter the blows to the two-state solution, no matter the damage to bipartisan U.S. support for Israel. He just wants to be sure that Trump will deliver. And so, [President] Trump’s racism and Netanyahu’s dependency have brought us to this point. Israel is showing disrespect to the U.S. Congress and looking afraid to engage Americans who disagree with it.”

George Conway is not the only one to make this charge. “George Conway Demands Trump Get Tested for Mental Decline: ‘Ridiculous to Suggest that Nothing is Happening.' ”

Charging ahead with his trade war, Trump helps break the economy. “The deterioration in the economic picture is not the consequence of irresponsible behavior by banks or a natural disaster or an unanticipated economic shock; it’s completely self-inflicted by major world leaders who have delivered almost universally poor economic stewardship. The trade war initiated by President Trump sits firmly atop the list of bad policies.”

Our charge is to get rid of Trump. Period. “I don’t care if Sen. Elizabeth Warren is a mendacious Massachusetts liberal. She could tell me that she’s going to make me wear waffles as underpants and I’ll vote for her. I don’t care if Sen. Kamala Harris is an opportunistic California prosecutor who wants to relitigate busing. She could tell me that I have to drive to work in a go-cart covered with Barbie decals and I’ll vote for her.” Read the whole thing.

They charge Trump not just with cruelty but with illegality. “Thirteen states filed a lawsuit in federal court Wednesday challenging the Trump administration’s new rule that seeks to limit access to green cards for immigrants that receive certain government benefits.” Unfortunately, the statute is horribly vague.

He’ll be charged with the grossest economic mismanagement in history. “The growing odds of a recession before the 2020 election threaten to crush President Donald Trump’s hopes of a second term. Though still uncertain, such a scenario would be a political gift to Democrats, who have avoided talking about the nearly full employment, record stocks and low inflation so far in the Trump presidency.”