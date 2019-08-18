

Beto O’Rourke had practically disappeared from the presidential race as his poll numbers sank and he turned in listless debate performances. Then he physically disappeared from the campaign trail to mourn with the city of El Paso, acting as a grief counselor and leader the community needed. Last week, he returned with a bang.

Speaking to a smallish crowd, his back to the city skyline, he issued a stinging indictment of President Trump on Thursday. “We have a racism in America that is as old as America itself and intolerance towards those who do not look like, or pray like, or love like or speak like the majority in this country,” he said. “We have always tried, until now, to change that. Until this president, who so openly speaks in racist terms, so openly favors one race, one religion, one kind of people in this country over every other kind of people in this country.”

He called for tough measure to combat the scourge of guns. “We have too many guns, too many people who own them and use them and threaten us with them right now,” he said. “For the good of this country, for the good of the 40,000 of our fellow Americans, our fellow human beings, who will lose their lives to gun violence this year and every year going forward until we change course.”

However, his main purpose was a call to action, to protect the idea of America. “I’m confident that if at this moment, we do not wake up to this threat, then we, as a country, will die in our sleep,” O’Rourke said. “The response to this has to be that each of us make a commitment, to see clearly, to speak honestly and to act decisively in this moment of truth.” With that, he provided a theme, a cause to rally his flagging campaign. No more Mr. Nice Guy, no more unalloyed optimism. Instead, he warned, “When we allow this country to be defined along lines of race, and ethnicity, and religion, we allow a commander in chief to not only welcome that, but the violence that follows to defy our laws, our institutions and any ethical or moral boundaries,” he explained. “The end of that road is the end of this idea of America, the end of an America where every single one of us could belong and have a future.”

It’s unclear whether this speech and his new focus on fighting Trump in defense of the idea of America will be sufficient to push him to the top tier of the race. Even if it is not, he has consoled his countrymen and found his voice. He insists he won’t run for Senate under “any scenario,” but we’ll see how things look next year. If the Senate is not a Plan B, perhaps he’ll find his way onto the ticket in the No. 2 spot.

For all that, we can say, well done, Mr. O’Rourke.

