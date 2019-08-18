

President Trump speaks at a rally in Manchester, N.H., on Aug. 15. (Elizabeth Frantz/Bloomberg)

Who said it?

1. “The people of Iowa, the people of this country, want me to show up for everyone.”

2. "I don’t think his worldview is reflected in the everyday, kitchen-table issues that families are facing.”

3. “It’s also a fool’s errand to think you’re going to be able to get China to change the fundamentals of their economic model by poking them in the eye with some tariffs.”

4. “[President Trump] said he was going to pay off our debt in seven years — that’s what he said he was going to do — and he’s put more debt on the balance sheet of this country, with Mitch McConnell’s help, than any living politician.”

5. “We need Mitch McConnell to act on laws we know will save American lives. That’s why we’re having rallies across the country this weekend, over 100 in every state. This momentum isn’t going away. They either act or there will be hell to pay in 2019 & 2020.”

