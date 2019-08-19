Opinion writer

* Move right along, folks, nothing to see here:

Several senior White House officials have begun discussing whether to push for a temporary payroll tax cut as a way to arrest an economic slowdown, three people familiar with the discussions said, revealing the growing concerns by President Trump’s top economic aides. The talks are still in their early stages, and the officials have not decided whether to formally push Congress to approve the cut, these people said, speaking on condition of anonymity because they weren’t authorized to disclose internal discussions. But the White House in recent days has begun searching for proposals that could halt a slowing economy.... Trump and top aides have spent the past few days trying to convince the public that the economy is strong and that fears about a recession are misguided. But White House officials quietly have begun scrambling for new ideas to reverse public concerns and boost business confidence.

It’s so weird that the White House feels a need to come up with concrete new ways to ward off the economic slowdown threat whose very existence Trump claims is being fabricated by his political opponents.

* Jena McGregor reports on a surprising movement afoot among our economic elites:

The organization representing the nation’s most powerful chief executives is rewriting how it views the purpose of a corporation, updating its decades-old endorsement of the theory that shareholders’ interests should come above all else. The new statement, released Monday by the Business Roundtable, suggests balancing the needs of a company’s various constituencies and comes at a time of widening income inequality, rising expectations from the public for corporate behavior and proposals from Democratic lawmakers that aim to revamp or even restructure American capitalism. “Americans deserve an economy that allows each person to succeed through hard work and creativity and to lead a life of meaning and dignity,” reads the statement from the organization, which is chaired by JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon.

With a possible recession looming, and with at least some of the Democratic presidential candidates campaigning on vows of far-reaching progressive transformation of the economy, this sort of introspection is perhaps in order, though it’s hard to know how real it is.

* James Downie shows how Trump’s economic advisers have refused to learn the lessons of past recessions -- which isn’t exactly reassuring.

* Eric Boehlert argues that there’s no longer a remotely functional White House operating behind Trump, in the sense that we’ve long understood it to function.

* Jennifer Rubin gets this right: Battling voter suppression and protecting voting rights are pivotal to any long term hopes of getting all other progressive priorities passed.

* Ron Nehring has a good piece informing Republicans that no amount of attacks on Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez will fix three serious problems the GOP faces in 2020: The lack of a good economic message; the loss of support in suburbia; and demographics.

* A good point from Jeet Heer: Stephen Miller’s cruel, ethno-nationalist immigration agenda is often treated as an ideological outlier, but it is increasingly at home in the mainstream of today’s GOP.

* Sam Stein reports on new polling from the Center for American Progress Action Fund showing that attacking Trump as ineffective due to his petty obsessions is a powerful argument against him.

As CAP spokesman Jesse Lee put it to us: “Trump thinks his Twitter account is his main weapon for his re-elect. But Democrats have a real opportunity to make it boomerang and reinforce what everybody hates about Trump."

* Margaret Sullivan has a good, cutting response to the news that disgraced Mark Halperin now has a big deal for a book to which a lot of prominent Democrats are contributing.

* Paul Waldman makes a strong but dispiriting case that Trump’s enablers will not only never be held to account for what they’ve done; they are likely to prosper from it.

* And Matthew Gertz tallies it up: Trump has tweeted out praise for nearly two dozen books after seeing their authors interviewed on Fox News. Raise your hand if you think he read even a single one of them.