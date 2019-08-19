

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) answers questions from journalists after her weekly news conference on Capitol Hill on July 17. (Melina Mara/The Washington Post)

Opinion writer

They should be worried. “The disarray at the NRA is alarming allies who say President Donald Trump and Congress appear to have a brief opening to pass legislation while the group is so politically feeble it isn’t able to aggressively lobby lawmakers against proposals or hold them accountable for their votes, according to a half-dozen Republicans familiar with the situation.”

This is why investors are worried. “President Trump’s on-again-off-again execution of the trade war with China and other countries has fed uncertainty into businesses’ decision-making. Corporate investment spending is softening, despite the big tax cut that Mr. Trump said would boost it. And the combination of central banks that are at the outer limits of their ability to stimulate growth, and an inward turn by many countries, could make governments less effective at responding to a downturn.”

We should worry when the U.S. president cannot function or even understand what is going on. “Trump’s statements over the past few days have brought into focus once again something fundamental about the president: He has little understanding of what it means to govern. He would rather tweet from the bleachers.” Read the whole thing.

Its readers and defenders worry its management doesn’t fully grasp the moment. “It has always struck me that while the people at the New York Times consider it the apex of journalism, the highest you go on the excellence ladder, they have not extended that reputation for quality to the acts of listening, receiving criticism, sorting signal from noise, and changing their work. It’s like they know they can’t do it well, so they don’t even try. And being the best at the world at listening and changing isn’t even an aspiration there. ‘We are not the resistance’ is a crappy read on what people are trying to tell you.”

Trump is a laughingstock, but don’t worry. Someone has stepped in and does the job better. “There’s an American leader whose words resonate on the global stage. Who draws attention in foreign capitals. Who carries a message from the United States by simply arriving. It’s not just President Donald Trump. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., is emerging as an alternative ambassador abroad, an emissary for bedrock democratic values and the promise of stability that some see as diminishing in the Trump era.”

Another reason for Trump to worry about former vice president Joe Biden. “Trade has so far been a second-tier issue in the Democratic presidential race, overshadowed by health care, immigration, and guns. But with Donald Trump’s tariffs sending the stock market plummeting and stoking fears of a recession, that may change. Which offers Biden an opportunity.”

If young voters turn out, Republicans should worry. They hate Trump. “The election prospects for Democrats in 2020 will turn on whether the party can keep fanning the fires that drove young voters to the ballot box last year. A record jump in the turnout rate for young voters — those ages 18 to 29 — helped Democrats retake control of the House in the midterm elections."

Read more:

Jennifer Rubin: Joe Biden’s speech in Iowa puts Trump to shame

Megan McArdle: The NRA and the media need to reevaluate guns and mass shootings

Dana Milbank: A worried nation wonders: How can we keep Wayne LaPierre safe?

Fareed Zakaria: Trump’s trade war clearly isn’t working