UP: Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.)
DOWN: Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.)
UP: Anxiety over the economy
DOWN: The Trump tax (i.e. tariffs)
UP: Former vice president Joe Biden’s poll numbers vs. President Trump
DOWN: Trump standing with women
UP: Moms Demand Action
DOWN: The National Rifle Association
DOWN: Trump rallies
UP: Rep. Joe Kennedy (D-Mass.)
DOWN: Sen. Edward J. Markey (D-Mass.)
UP: Recession anxiety
DOWN: Trump reelection prospects
UP: American Jewish groups standing up for U.S. lawmakers
DOWN: Trump putting America last
UP: Greenland
DOWN: Trump’s foreign policy
UP: Beto O’Rourke
DOWN: Politics of single-payer health insurance