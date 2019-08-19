Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) at the Iowa State Fair on Aug. 10 in Des Moines. (Salwan Georges/The Washington Post)
By Jennifer Rubin
Jennifer Rubin
Opinion writer covering politics and policy, foreign and domestic
Opinion writer

UP: Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.)

DOWN: Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.)

UP: Anxiety over the economy

DOWN: The Trump tax (i.e. tariffs)

UP: Former vice president Joe Biden’s poll numbers vs. President Trump

DOWN: Trump standing with women

UP: Moms Demand Action

DOWN: The National Rifle Association

UP: El Paso’s neighborliness

DOWN: Trump rallies

UP: Rep. Joe Kennedy (D-Mass.)

DOWN: Sen. Edward J. Markey (D-Mass.)

UP: Recession anxiety

DOWN: Trump reelection prospects

UP: American Jewish groups standing up for U.S. lawmakers

DOWN: Trump putting America last

UP: Greenland

DOWN: Trump’s foreign policy

UP: Beto O’Rourke

DOWN: Politics of single-payer health insurance