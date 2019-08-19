

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, right, and Defense Secretary Ben Wallace, center, visit the HMS Vengeance submarine at Naval Base Clyde in Faslane, north of Glasgow, Scotland, last month. (Jeff J Mitchell/AFP/Getty Images)

John R. Deni is a research professor at the U.S. Army War College’s Strategic Studies Institute and the author of “NATO and Article 5.” The views expressed are his own.

During national security adviser John Bolton’s recent trip to London, he argued that it was in the American interest to see Britain leave the European Union under a “no-deal” scenario — one in which Britain leaves without a negotiated agreement between London and the E.U. on the terms of withdrawal. Boris Johnson’s recent elevation to the office of prime minister makes such an outcome increasingly likely. In fact, Brexit in any form is clearly contrary to U.S. interests and could lead to the demise of the “special relationship” between Washington and London.

In an exchange with British journalists, Bolton said, “We see a successful exit as being very much in our interest.” He framed this in terms of democratic rule, asserting that a British exit from the E.U. fulfills the mandate of the June 2016 British referendum on withdrawal, in which 52 percent of voters favored leaving. Fulfilling the wishes of the electorate by implementing Brexit is, therefore, according to Bolton, a great example of constitutional government in action.

But Bolton went a step further, arguing the United States would “enthusiastically” support a no-deal Brexit.

It’s unclear how a no-deal Brexit would represent a triumph of democratic will, especially considering that avoiding such an outcome has been the one issue on which there has been consensus within Parliament over the past three years. Regardless, the contention that Brexit is good for the United States is demonstrably incorrect in both economic and national security terms.

From an economic perspective, it is already clear that the Brexit vote has reduced British economic output and household purchasing power below what they would have been had voters instead chosen to remain inside the E.U. This isn’t especially surprising. Before the referendum, most reputable, relatively independent, expert-level economic analyses both inside and outside Britain indicated that economic costs would outweigh benefits. These analyses concluded that Brexit would reduce British gross domestic product, household income and government tax receipts. There were disagreements over the depth of negative repercussions, but all agreed that the consequences would be negative and that a no-deal withdrawal represented the worst-case scenario.

This matters to Americans because, according to the U.S. Department of Commerce, Britain is the single largest source of foreign direct investment in the United States, barely edging out Canada but well ahead of Japan, Germany, France and China. A smaller British economy will inevitably mean less investment abroad, including in the United States, where more than 1.25 million Americans work for British companies.

If all the experts are right and tax receipts fall as the post-Brexit British economy declines, there will also be serious implications for national security. Shortfalls in tax receipts would very likely mean cuts in British military spending, as London attempts to limit cuts to social welfare programs and other domestic spending priorities, just as it did a decade ago in the wake of the Great Recession.

Thanks to those defense budget cuts, the British military has been undergoing profound change. Optimists couch it as a retrenchment, but a more realistic assessment indicates that the British military is in an era of decline, shedding capabilities and unable to muster sufficient capacity to make a serious impact. Thanks to the austerity measures of the past decade, by 2020 British defense spending will have fallen in real terms by 18 percent since 2009, while military personnel levels have already dropped by more than 24 percent from 2010 to 2018.

For the time being, the British will to shape outcomes on distant shores in pursuit of British and allied interests remains steadfast, and decisions to buy aircraft carriers and fifth-generation fighter jets such as the F-35 create a picture of serious defense investment. But appearances may be deceptive. Some acquisition programs endure because canceling them would cost more in terms of contractual penalties and lost jobs than proceeding with production. Military personnel cuts are likely to impact the British ground forces heaviest and worsen the problems of underfilled units in all services. History suggests that over time the gravitational pull of reduced capabilities will compel a reconceptualization of Britain’s strategic outlook and its willingness to wield force abroad.

This combination of declining capabilities and diminishing willpower in the country that’s been America’s right-hand partner for decades will clearly have a negative impact on U.S. interests. Ultimately, it may spell the demise of the special relationship between London and Washington, insofar as that relationship is based on material factors such as military cooperation and power. If an economically smaller, less militarily capable Britain is in the American interest, then Bolton has it right. Otherwise, “enthusiastically” supporting the decline of a key American ally flies in the face of common sense.

