* All that talk of a looming economic downturn? It’s nothing but a fabrication designed to undermine President Trump’s reelection chances! Oh, wait, maybe not so much:

President Trump on Tuesday confirmed that he is considering whether to push for a temporary payroll tax cut amid mounting concerns about an economic slowdown, rebutting numerous White House officials who had insisted that such an idea was not under review. Trump’s remarks came one day after The Washington Post reported that several senior White House officials had begun discussing such a move. “Payroll tax is something that we think about, and a lot of people would like to see that, and that very much affects the workers of our country,” Trump said Tuesday during an exchange with reporters at the White House. .... Last week, White House officials fervently rejected any sense that the economy was weakening, even in the face of numerous signals that the U.S. and global economy had begun to slow. Instead, they blasted the Federal Reserve, alleging that any weakness in the economy was the fault of central bankers who had raised interest rates last year.

If we do tip into recession, any and all Trump proposals that get rejected by Democrats will become fodder for the original conspiracy theory that everyone is out to get Trump. See how that works?

* Every time you think Trump can’t possibly sink any lower, he proves you wrong:

President Trump said Tuesday that Jewish people who vote for Democrats are either ignorant or disloyal as he railed against two congresswomen who have been critical of the U.S.-Israel alliance. “I think Jewish people that vote for a Democrat — I think it shows either a total lack of knowledge or great disloyalty,” Trump told reporters during an Oval Office meeting with the president of Romania.

In 2016, 71 percent of Jewish people voted for Hillary Clinton over Trump. That’s a lot of disloyalty! And in 2020, it’ll probably be higher.

* Joe Biden is up with his first ad in Iowa:

We all know in our bones that this election is different. The stakes are higher. The threat is more serious. We have to beat Donald Trump.



That’s the message we lay out in our first TV ad hitting the airwaves today. Watch it below: pic.twitter.com/5y3l3qXNSg — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) August 20, 2019

Notably, it says little about the economy, which may be in keeping with the theory of electability that (as I argued) might be driving Biden’s thinking.

* U.S. Steel will temporarily lay off up to 200 jobs in Michigan. As Reuters notes, the layoffs “call into question claims” that Trump “has made about the resurgence of the domestic steel industry.” #FakeNews

* Jonnelle Marte reports on a new survey showing that 3 out of 4 economists questioned expect a recession before 2021. That would mean in 2020.

* Coral Davenport and Hiroko Tabuchi have some good reporting that reveals what a colossal mess Trump’s effort to roll back auto emissions rules is shaping up to be, in part because the automakers themselves don’t want it.

* Ron Brownstein reports that Democrats are more unified, more ambitious, and more confident in their calls for gun control than ever, largely because their coalition has shifted towards the suburbs.

* Mehdi Hasan calls on news organizations to be a lot more aggressive in scrutinizing Mike Pompeo’s extreme views of Muslims. After all, he is Trump’s Secretary of State, isn’t he?

* Ishaan Tharoor has an excellent piece on the conservative reaction to the New York Times’ “1619 Project,” and what it says about right wing nationalists’ fear and loathing of history.

* Ryan Cooper explains to corporate executives what they must do to prove they actually are reconsidering how to make their companies more socially responsible, as they now claim to be doing.

* And Heather Long has a good piece bringing us a comparison of the Obama and Trump economies in 15 charts. Surely Trump would say all the Obama-era data is fake while all the Trump-era data is real. For now, anyway: Trump may be saying the current data is fake before you know it.