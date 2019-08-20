

Traders Tommy Kalikas, left, and Peter Tuchman work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange on Monday. (Richard Drew/AP)

Opinion writer

You’re in good company if you’re worrying about a recession. “An overwhelming majority of voters are concerned that the U.S. will enter a recession in 2020, according to a Hill-HarrisX poll released Monday. Seventy-three percent of respondents said they are very or somewhat concerned the world’s largest economy will enter a recession next year.”

For people confident there will be no recession, they don’t act like it. “Several senior White House officials have begun discussing whether to push for a temporary payroll tax cut as a way to arrest an economic slowdown, three people familiar with the discussions said, revealing the growing concerns by President Trump’s top economic aides.” Not worried in the least. No sirree.

If you’re desperate to distract from a possible recession, you’ll risk sounding crazy. "By the way, Greenland is not Danish. Greenland is Greenlandic. [Greenland Premier Kim] Kielsen said it quite clear: Greenland will not be sold.” It would be funny if Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen named some astronomical price and added conditions (no more Twitter!).

Cue the recession conspiracy theories. “President Trump … has unleashed what is by now a familiar response: lashing out at what he believes is a conspiracy of forces arrayed against him. He has insisted that his own handpicked Federal Reserve chair, Jerome H. Powell, is intentionally acting against him. He has said other countries, including allies, are working to hurt American economic interests. And he has accused the news media of trying to create a recession."

In the event of a recession, nothing will save Trump. “With his focus on increasing racial divisions, stoking immigration fears, and fighting a trade war, President Trump is poised to stake his reelection on turning out the same base that he did in 2016 … But Trump’s margin of victory in 2016 was razor-thin, because he lost the popular vote and won key midwestern states by only a few tens of thousands of votes. If anti-racist voters remain more enthused than prejudiced ones, it’s difficult to see how he would repeat that feat.”

Anxious about a recession? You’re not alone. “A strong majority, 74%, of U.S. business economists appear sufficiently concerned about the risks of some of President Donald Trump’s economic policies that they expect a recession in the U.S. by the end of 2021.”

Trump and trade adviser Peter Navarro will own this recession. “The data are pretty clear. Tariffs are taxes on imports that translate into higher prices for American businesses and consumers. Navarro’s claims that Americans aren’t paying for them are economically illiterate nonsense. It would be one thing for the Trump administration to claim—as it has on some occasions—that the tariffs are a necessary burden for Americans to bear in pursuit of better trade deals, or as a means to getting China to change its bad behavior. But simply lying about the basic realities of the trade war serves only to undermine whatever strategy the White House is pursuing.”