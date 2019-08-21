

President Trump speaks during a meeting with Romanian President Klaus Iohannis at the White House on Tuesday. (Alex Brandon/AP)

Don’t bet against President Trump insulting even more allies. “Greenland’s leader rips Trump: Idea of buying territory ‘not something to joke about.' ”

I bet not much will change until metrics for chief executives’ pay changes. “ ... 181 chief executives have lent their signatures to a new ‘Statement on the Purpose of a Corporation’ that was published by the Business Roundtable on Monday. The statement from the leaders of companies including JPMorgan Chase, Apple, Amazon and Walmart affirms that the nation’s largest companies have a ‘fundamental commitment’ to all their stakeholders: putting employees, suppliers and communities on a pedestal that once belonged only to shareholders.”

You can bet he’s getting ready to monetize his speakership. “Paul Ryan is moving his family to the city he was always giddy to leave. The former speaker of the House and onetime GOP vice presidential nominee is leaving his longtime home of Janesville, Wis., and will rent a house in the Maryland suburbs of Washington.”

He bet his presidency on tariffs and is losing. “Trump’s anxiety has manifested itself in a string of fevered tweets and policy trial balloons over the past few days. The president has bashed the Federal Reserve, blamed the press, floated tax cuts, and delayed a tariff, even as he insists, paradoxically, that the American economy is strong. It’s not clear how likely a recession is or how it would affect his political prospects, but Trump has made clear that he is worried about both.”

Don’t bet that the European Union will blink. “E.U. leaders on Tuesday slapped down an effort by Prime Minister Boris Johnson to renegotiate Britain’s departure from the European Union, declaring that they are unwilling to agree to any deal that does not include ironclad assurances of peace in Northern Ireland.” Having egged on Brexit, it’s appropriate that he’ll have to weather the consequences.

You can bet the DNC wanted to shrink the field more than this. “Ten candidates have now met the qualification for the September debate: former Vice President Joe Biden, New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker, Mayor Pete Buttigieg, [Julian] Castro, California Sen. Kamala Harris, Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar, former Rep. Beto O’Rourke, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren and businessman Andrew Yang.” The qualification number should go up before the end of the year.

If you bet he’d actually do something, you were fooled again. “That Trump’s attention span drifted elsewhere before Congress could even reconvene to debate gun control reform was hardly a surprise. The president has promised to tackle background checks before, only to drop the idea once the mass shooting that precipitated his apparent interest faded from the news cycle. Two sources close to the president each said they had spoken to Trump in the past week, and neither recalled him saying anything about seriously pushing expanding background checks.”