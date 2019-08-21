Media critic

The Trump administration last week weakened the Endangered Species Act, prompting concerns that plants and animals in need of protections won’t get them. Also last week, White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham was asked about bringing back the White House press briefing, which hasn’t been spotted since March 11. It may remain at large: “He’s so accessible, so right now I think that’s good enough,” said Grisham, referring to President Trump. The juxtaposition of these two news events raises a pressing question: Does the White House press briefing qualify for a listing under the Endangered Species Act?

