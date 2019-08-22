

Then-White House press secretary Sarah Sanders at the White House on June 25 in Washington. (Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post)

Media critic

Here are some achievements that Sarah Sanders racked up while serving as press secretary for President Trump:

She ended the decades-long tradition of White House press briefings, which were once helpful sessions that communicated White House priorities and kept citizens abreast of the news;

She lied on repeated occasions in her failing efforts to cover for the lies of her boss;

She appeared in the pages of the Mueller report for having essentially fabricated the notion that FBI officers cheered President Trump’s May 2017 firing of then-FBI Director James B. Comey;

She backed Trump’s “fake news” attacks against the media;

She shared online a doctored video of CNN correspondent Jim Acosta’s encounter with a White House press aide — a doctored video that the White House used to justify its stripping Acosta’s hard pass to the White House complex.

What does that résumé get you in this day and age? A contributor’s contract at Fox News, of course. “Fox News has been the number one news organization in the country for 17 years running and I am beyond proud to join their incredible stable of on-air contributors in providing political insights and analysis,” said Sanders in a statement.

It seems Sanders’s propaganda skills haven’t diminished one bit since her June departure from the White House. Though cable-news news releases are often empty vessels, the Fox News announcement says quite a bit via omission. The network was apparently unable to cite any accomplishments from Sanders’s White House tenure. Here’s the description: “From July 2017 through June 2019, Sanders served as the White House Press Secretary for President Donald Trump. As the third woman and first mom to ever hold the position, Sanders was the administration’s chief spokesperson. She joined the administration as Deputy Press Secretary in January 2017 after previously working as a senior adviser for the president’s election campaign.”

The move makes clear that Fox News is bothered not at all by its incestuous relationship with Trump world. Sanders, Raj Shah, Hope Hicks, Thomas Homan, Bill Shine, Heather Nauert, Sebastian Gorka, John Bolton, Morgan Ortagus — among others — have all worked for Fox News or its parent company as well as for the Trump administration.

The inked deal merely extends a pipeline that was rushing during Sanders’s time at the White House: According to Media Matters, Sanders appeared on Fox News 67 times from August 2017 until her departure, versus six on CNN and zero on MSNBC.

For her debut at Fox News, Sanders will appear on the Sept. 6 edition of “Fox & Friends.” In other words, she’ll still be briefing the president on a regular basis.

Read more:

Erik Wemple: Bye-bye, Sarah Sanders

Paul Waldman: Sarah Sanders was a prolific liar for Trump. And she did even more damage.

Erik Wemple: The Mueller report nails Sarah Sanders on an extravagant fabrication

Erik Wemple: Sarah Sanders keeps on lying, smearing