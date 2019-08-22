

President Trump talks to reporters as he walks to Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House on Wednesday. (Shawn Thew/EPA-EFE/REX)

Opinion writer

There’s no way to rationalize President Trump’s trip cancellation. “Total chaos with @realDonaldTrump and cancellation of state visit to Denmark. It has gone from a big opportunity for strengthened dialogue between allies to a diplomatic crisis.”

It’s disgraceful that the Republican Jewish Coalition tries to rationalize anti-Semitism. “President Trump on Wednesday thanked a conspiracy theorist for saying Jews in Israel love the president ‘like he’s the King of Israel’ and doubled down on his efforts to pit American Jews against one another, accusing Jewish voters of disloyalty if they voted for Democrats.” The coalition made a joke about it.

Rationalize all you want, but he’s panicked about a recession and clueless about what to do. “President Donald Trump on Wednesday backed off his public support for a payroll tax cut or a reduction in capital gains taxes, just 24 hours after saying he would ‘love to do something’ on both fronts.” If a relative acted this way, you’d insist he seek help.

Trump supporters who rationalized their vote on the grounds he’d make America respected need a new excuse. “It is one thing to float a cockamamie idea that no one believes is serious or will go anywhere. ‘Let’s buy Greenland!’ Yes, very funny. A good distraction from the economy, the failure to deal with white supremacy, White House staff problems, or whatever is the news of the day. It is quite another to use leverage and impose costs on Denmark in pursuit of that goal—and make no mistake, canceling a presidential visit is using leverage and imposing costs.”

He rationalizes his rhetoric by making himself into the victim. “President Donald Trump on Wednesday defended his decision to cancel his trip to Denmark, saying that the Danish Prime Minister’s comments this week were ‘nasty’ and ‘inappropriate’ while speaking to reporters at the White House. … The President has frequently used the word “nasty” to describe women he is angry with.”

At least one world leader rejects Trump’s rationale (and false history) for letting Russia back in. “President Emmanuel Macron said Russia can’t return to the top table of global politics until there has been more progress in Ukraine.”

Whatever rationalization Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has for silence in the face of outrageous anti-Semitism, at least Israeli President Reuven Rivlin spoke up. “A statement from Rivlin’s office said he made the call [to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi] ‘against the backdrop of recent events,’ telling the top elected Democrat that ‘the relationship between the State of Israel and the United States is a link between peoples, which relies on historical ties, deep and strong friendships and shared values that are not dependent on the relationship with one particular party.’” Netanyahu apparently disagrees, to the detriment of the U.S.-Israel relationship.