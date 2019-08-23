

The Baltimore Inner Harbor in July. (Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

Unless you’ve been in a remote, electronically inaccessible location you are aware of the furor raised by President Trump’s vituperative assault on Baltimore and Rep. Elijah E. Cummings (D-Md.). While various defenses of both Baltimore and Cummings were full-throated and quick, something critical was missed: Baltimore is a much easier place to live than the nation’s capital. It is culturally rich, quirky and, yes, at times maddening, but it is grounded and easy in a way that the District will never be.

The conversation about Baltimore being a much easier place to live arose spontaneously while I was recently listening to jazz at two key Baltimore jazz venues, Keystone Korner and An die Musik Live. And while some parts of Baltimore do have abundant rats and ample crime, it is, of course, an absurd caricature that overlooks the city’s cultural charms and its livability.

What do I mean by “livability?” Let’s start with a very important factor: affordability. The cost of living in Charm City, as Baltimore has long been known, is orders of magnitude lower than that of the District. In many parts of the city, one can still find a decent home or rowhome for less than $300,000 — and considerably less if willing or able to put in some sweat equity. I live, for example, in Locust Point, a relatively quiet neighborhood (“relatively” because I happen to live fairly close to a lively sports bar) that is clean, mainly peopled by homeowners and a few blocks from Fort McHenry, home of the Star-Spangled Banner. It is also a few minutes from downtown and Interstate 95.

Could you find something equally livable and convenient for a comparable price in the District? I think not!

At one of those jazz shows I mentioned, the featured guest was the remarkably talented D.C.-based trombonist Shannon Gunn, accompanied by four other musicians. I arrived at An Die Musik Live a few minutes early while she was setting up, and the issue of livability and affordability came up. She commented that the soaring cost of housing in the District has driven many talented but struggling artists to Baltimore.

In the classical realm, our symphony orchestra is world-renowned and led by our charismatic and innovative maestro Marin Alsop.

There’s another thing. The Baltimore-area rush hour usually does not last more than 90 minutes on most days, and there is only occasionally real gridlock. We all know that rush “hour” is a misnomer in any sizable city and environs, but I need not tell anyone who suffers through D.C.’s interminable traffic hell that the difference between the two cities in terms of traffic is a huge difference in quality of life. Nobody regrets not having spent more time stuck in traffic.

The District does have one commuter advantage: a working Metro system (sort of), something yet to take shape in Baltimore. Gov. Larry Hogan (R) killed the most ambitious urban rail project Baltimore had seen in decades and decided to build more roads, a formula guaranteed to be obsolete on completion.

Related to cost of living, traffic and accessibility is Baltimore’s outstanding airport. Baltimore-Washington International Marshall Airport is my default airport. It is often considerably less expensive to fly to/from than D.C.-area airports. Decades ago, BWI was a backwater, but since Southwest made it a hub, the airport has been thriving and now offers many amenities. It is also relatively easy to navigate.

Craft beer anyone? It seems you can hardly turn around without hearing about another craft brewery opening up in Baltimore. Among these are Heavy Seas, Union Craft, Monument City, the Brewer’s Art (brewer of the iconic and potent Resurrection ale) and Diamondback Brewing in Locust Point. If locally brewed beer is not enough, you can head over to Port Covington for Sagamore Spirit’s rye whisky.

If coffee is your drink of choice, local roasters include Ceremony Coffee of Mount Vernon, High Grounds of Patterson Park, and Zeke’s Coffee on Harford Road. One of the most recent is Aveley Farms Coffee Roasters in Fells Point; among the older is Pfefferkorn’s in Locust Point, established in 1900.

Those of you who follow sports may notice an omission: Rumors have it that Baltimore once had a baseball team. I will say nothing more (sob). I am not a football fan, but the city’s Ravens have held up well.

Cities of course, are defined not only by their culture and affordability but also by their nature. Baltimore’s famous Druid Hill Park is the city’s answer to Central Park and home to the real Baltimore orioles (unlike the baseball team, they are always beautiful and never disappoint). Baltimore orioles flock to Druid Hill Park in spring and nest there, delighting birdwatchers with their beauty and gentle song. It is one of few places in and around Baltimore where these showy neotropical migrants can be reliably seen in the spring.

Look, I love the District. I recently met a friend to visit the fabulous Smithsonian National Museum of African American History & Culture, after which we got a small bite at the historic Willard Hotel on what turned out to be an uncharacteristically pleasant August day in Washington. But the District has for many become a place increasingly unaffordable and hard to live in. And that leads me to one other great thing about Baltimore: You can jump on an Amtrak or MARC train and be at Union Station in about an hour, relaxed and ready to don your tourist hat to enjoy D.C.’s museums and other amenities without bearing the burden of actually living there.

See you in Charm City, Hon!