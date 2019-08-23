



Opinion writer

At least he won’t completely wreck the State Department. “The White House will no longer move forward with a proposal to cut billions of dollars in foreign aid that was allocated in the latest congressional budget deal, according to a senior administration official.”

Limiting immigration is another way to wreck the economy. “ ‘Without immigration, we shrink as a nation,’ said Douglas Holtz-Eakin, a former director of the Congressional Budget Office who has advised Republican presidential candidates and now leads the conservative American Action Forum. That’s because growth is driven by two ingredients: the size of the work force and how efficiently those workers produce things. And both are creeping well behind the postwar average.”

We need more former advisers to explain this, before he wrecks the economy and our democracy. J.W. Verret: "It’s growing worse and worse. I can’t explain it. Frankly, I don’t want to get in this guy’s head. I’d like to focus for the future. I hope the Democratic Party looks for a nominee who can work with Republicans like me.”

How many people have wrecked their reputations by rationalizing President Trump’s irrational outbursts? “[T]here’s no strategy here, no plan, no rational political tactic on display. His elevation of Wayne Allyn Root’s comments and his own incoherent claim of being ‘the chosen one’ demonstrate, at best, a profound ignorance of religion and/or lack of concern over blasphemous behavior at a time when he can’t afford to lose the evangelicals who (mysteriously) support him. As he hemorrhages in the polls, there’s no upside for Trump in wallowing around in anti-Semitic tropes, or putting his erratic narcissism on display.”

In ordinary families, blatant anti-Semitism might wreck a relationship with a Jewish child, but she just hides. “During a week filled with uncertainty over the economy, retweets of conspiracy theorists, battles for his ear on gun legislation and an unsolicited fight with the prime minister of Denmark over buying Greenland, Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump have remained under the radar.”

Trump has done a bang-up job wrecking our relationship with European allies, and now this: “According to a document obtained by POLITICO, European Commission officials are pushing their president-elect, Ursula von der Leyen, to set up a European Future Fund that would invest more than $100 billion in equity stakes in high-potential European companies. . . . They’re also advocating for Europe to show more grit in Trump’s trade war, saying the [European Union] should slap tariffs unilaterally on the United States.” Yikes.

Trump is wrecking bipartisan support for Israel, and Israelis have noticed. “Israelis find themselves rattled by an existential concern: What if President Trump’s tumultuous style of diplomacy has revealed that a cornerstone of their national identity is slipping away?”