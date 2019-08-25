Who said it?
1. “We need to replace this presidency with something better … or somebody even more unstable could gain power and emerge in our politics.”
2. “We’ve got a guy in the White House who’s unfit, completely unfit, to be president, and it stuns me that nobody stepped up.”
3. “American CEOs are concerned about the escalating tit-for-tat trade war with China.”
4. “Why does he lie so often? Is there a method to the madness or is something wrong? Is he suffering from some sort of illness? It’s questions, questions and then just more questions, no satisfying answers.”
5. “[Tariffs] are causing real pain in this economy, and so the question is what is Trump willing to withstand?”
Answers are: 1. Here, 2. here, 3. here, 4. here and 5. here.