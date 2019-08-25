

French President Emmanuel Macron, President Trump, Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Italy's acting prime minister Giuseppe Conte and European Council President Donald Tusk at a Group of Seven summit in Biarritz, France, on Saturday. (Philippe Wojazer/Reuters)

Who said it?

1. “We need to replace this presidency with something better … or somebody even more unstable could gain power and emerge in our politics.”

2. “We’ve got a guy in the White House who’s unfit, completely unfit, to be president, and it stuns me that nobody stepped up.”

3. “American CEOs are concerned about the escalating tit-for-tat trade war with China.”

4. “Why does he lie so often? Is there a method to the madness or is something wrong? Is he suffering from some sort of illness? It’s questions, questions and then just more questions, no satisfying answers.”

5. “[Tariffs] are causing real pain in this economy, and so the question is what is Trump willing to withstand?”

