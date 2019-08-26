

President Trump waves as he boards Air Force One after the Group of Seven summit in Biarritz, France, on Monday. (Carlos Barria/Reuters)

Opinion writer

Jennifer Rubin is right. “Stop the craziness” is a good, easy-to-remember rhetorical slap at President Trump and the insanity coming from the White House. Nuke hurricanes? Buy Greenland? Hold the next Group of Seven summit at Trump’s private resort? Lord knows such a rejoinder would earn nary a Pinocchio from our Fact Checker colleagues. But I want to add another to the oral arsenal: “Dude gotta go!”

Sen. Kamala D. Harris (D-Calif.) let this beauty rip during an event in Las Vegas on Aug. 3. “I got very casual in my conversation because it was just late,” she said in an interview with the Associated Press on Aug. 13. The Twitter account @blackwomenviews captured the “very casual” moment.

Chile...y'all don't know how tired I am of waking up to some trash in a Trump tweet. Kamala put it best a couple of days ago...Dude 👏🏾 gotta 👏🏾 go 👏🏾. And #MoswcowMitch aka #MassacreMitch gotta go with him. #DudeGottaGo pic.twitter.com/DxOmyZvOUs — Black Women Views (@blackwomenviews) August 5, 2019

Full disclosure: I’ve known Harris since she was California attorney general and my husband worked on her presidential campaign launch in Oakland, Calif. So, I’ve had the occasion to see Harris in private settings. That’s why I love the video clip of her gesticulating while saying off-the-cuff, “Dude gotta go!” It shows her down-home, relatable side that most folks don’t get to see thanks to 20-some-odd Democratic candidates and a president demanding our attention 24/7.

Here’s how you know it resonated. The late-night Las Vegas crowd spontaneously started chanting, “Dude gotta go! Dude gotta go!” Now Harris is incorporating it into her stump speech. She did so in North Carolina over the weekend and in Iowa two weeks ago. Each time the crowd chanted. “Dude gotta go” totally meets the Rubin Rule of not getting down in the mud with Trump while “creating an easy-to-remember message associated with the Democratic nominee,” as Rubin suggests.

Actually, a better idea would be to combine Rubin’s suggestion with Harris’s creation: “Stop the craziness. Dude gotta go!”

Who’s designing the T-shirt? I’ll take a medium in black.

Follow Jonathan on Twitter: @Capehartj. Subscribe to Cape Up, Jonathan Capehart’s weekly podcast

Read more:

Jennifer Rubin: Stop the craziness

Jennifer Rubin: How to respond to a manic president driving the economy into the ditch

Eugene Robinson: Trump is increasingly untethered from reality

Jennifer Rubin: Trump seems to have lost it. So what do we do?

Paul Waldman: Donald Trump is terrified, and he wants you to be, too