* John Wagner reports on the return of one of the most despicable figures in American life:

Joe Arpaio, the former sheriff from Arizona who was pardoned by President Trump for criminal contempt of court and subsequently fell short in a Republican bid for a U.S. Senate seat, announced Sunday that he is seeking reelection to his old job. Arpaio, 87, who shares many of Trump’s hard-line views on immigration, said in a news release that he is running for what would be a seventh term as sheriff of Maricopa County and promised to bring back several of his controversial policies, including a Tent City Jail. “On this day, August 25, 2019, after consultation and approval from my wife of 61 years, Ava, I have decided to run to be reelected Sheriff,” Arpaio said. “Watch out world! We are back!”

“Hard-line” is a polite way to put it; in fact, Arpaio is an authoritarian bigot, which puts him right at home in Donald Trump’s GOP.

* Erin Cunningham reports on some slightly encouraging signs from Iran:

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said Monday that he was open to talks amid an economic crisis at home and rising tensions with the West, a move that could set the stage for eventual negotiations with the United States. Rouhani, a moderate, said Iran should use diplomacy to find solutions following the U.S. withdrawal last year from a landmark nuclear deal between Iran and world powers. The Trump administration has since imposed a raft of harsh sanctions.

Iran should offer Trump everything that’s in the nuclear deal Trump pulled out of, but say, “Oh President Trump, your strong manly negotiating has made us give in to all your demands!” Then Trump would declare victory and put us back where we were before he was elected.

* Kara Fox and Marina Lang report on how Brazlian president Jair Bolsonaro’s policies are laying waste to the Amazon.

* Olivia Sanchez reports on the psychological toll Trump’s policies and rhetoric are taking on undocumented immigrants.

* Stuart Stevens tells Republicans why they should vote for a primary challenger to Trump.

* Andrea Cristina Mercado tells Democrats what they need to do to win Florida in 2020.

* John Wagner and Mike DeBonis report that Rep. Sean Duffy announced that he is resigning from Congress because of family health issues, making him the 13th House Republican who will not be running for reelection next year.

* Annie Lowrey explains why the next recession will be particularly brutal for millennials.

* Aaron Blake tries to make sense of Trump’s bizarre account of Russia’s annexation of Crimea and how it led to them being kicked out of the G-8.

* Dahlia Lithwick explains why journalism isn’t adequate to solve the problem of sexual harassment.

* And Will Bunch says the late David Koch’s greatest project was not the accumulation of tens of billions of dollars, but the destruction of the planet he left to the rest of us.