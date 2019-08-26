

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson meets President Trump during the Group of Seven summit in Biarritz, France, on Saturday. (Stefan Rousseau/Reuters)

Cindy McCain breaks down the problem: “Our country is not well right now. We’re not — we need to get our act together, number one, and step back and take a breath. You know, this country’s made up of immigrants, we’re made up of people of every color, every creed. And that’s what makes us special. And to somehow side up — black and white, or brown and white or whatever it may be, it’s just wrong.”

Watching President Trump’s breakdown, Bret Stephens observes: “What we saw over the last few days is a president who is either mentally unwell or morally unfit, maybe both. I don’t know. But it’s important to simply call these things as we see them. You have behavior that is unprecedented in any kind of presidential history in the United States or, frankly, elsewhere.”

The breakdown of any coherent economic principles is evident. “CNN’s Brianna Keilar raked White House National Economic Council director Larry Kudlow across the coals on Sunday when she pressed him on numerous fronts regarding President Donald Trump, the economy, and the G7 summit in France. Kudlow started things off by doubling down on the White House’s walk back of how Trump said he had ‘second thoughts’ about the escalating trade war with China.” Does he really want to go down as the guy defending Smoot-Hawley economics?

As Trump breaks down, his staff can barely keep up with the excuses. “Less than five hours after President Trump appeared to waver in his threats to escalate a trade war with China, the White House insisted that the president had done no such thing and that his only regret was that he had not been more aggressive.”

Trump accelerate the breakdown of our ability to self-govern, and people are mad. “The poll finds that 70 percent of Americans say they feel angry ‘because our political system seems to only be working for the insiders with money and power, like those on Wall Street or in Washington.’ Forty-three percent say that statement describes them ‘very well.’” Trump is the ultimate Beltway swamp creature.

Yvette Simpson, chief executive of Democracy for America, comments on Trump’s breakdown: “This week takes the cake. It was full of ups and downs and lots of crazy. And it’s scary for the American people to see that in concentrated fashion and know that this is the guy who’s in charge. Right? And that’s what we have to remember. This guy is the one that makes the decisions, this is the guy who decides whether we go to war or not, whether we have a trade war or not, whether we go forward with policy or not.”

Will the infatuation with Medicare-for-all break down entirely? “The major battleground-state Democrats running to flip the Senate want nothing to do with Medicare for All. In states like Arizona, Iowa and North Carolina, challengers Mark Kelly, Theresa Greenfield and Cal Cunningham are staying tightly focused on the health care message House Democrats used in 2018: expanding Medicaid, protecting Obamacare and slamming Republican repeal efforts. Incumbents like Sens. Jeanne Shaheen (D-N.H.), Doug Jones (D-Ala.) and Gary Peters (D-Mich.) are aligned similarly, backing proposals like a public health insurance option but declining to embrace a single national insurance plan.” Smart.