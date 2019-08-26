

Cindy McCain, widow of former Arizona senator John McCain, in her home in Phoenix on April 29. (Dominic Valente/For The Washington Post)

UP: Recession fears

DOWN: Trade wars are easily won

UP: President Trump is the socialist (“Hereby ordered!”)

DOWN: Democrats are socialists

UP: Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.)

DOWN: The media’s notion of “electability”

UP: The Group of Seven’s refusal to let Russia rejoin the group

DOWN: Trump’s twisted version of history

UP: “Wow, the president is anti-Semitic”

DOWN: “He can’t be anti-Semitic because he loves Israel”

UP: Joe Walsh

DOWN: GOP confidence in Trump

UP: Legitimate concerns about Trump’s mental health

DOWN: “But taxes …”

UP: Republicans’ cowardice

DOWN: Republican lawmakers willing to call out Trump’s craziness

UP: Boris Johnson warning that tariff advocates will be blamed for a recession

DOWN: The Boris Johnson-Trump bromance

UP: Cindy McCain

DOWN: Sen. Lindsey O. Graham (R-S.C.)