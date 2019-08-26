UP: Recession fears
DOWN: Trade wars are easily won
UP: President Trump is the socialist (“Hereby ordered!”)
DOWN: Democrats are socialists
UP: Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.)
DOWN: The media’s notion of “electability”
UP: The Group of Seven’s refusal to let Russia rejoin the group
DOWN: Trump’s twisted version of history
UP: “Wow, the president is anti-Semitic”
DOWN: “He can’t be anti-Semitic because he loves Israel”
UP: Joe Walsh
DOWN: GOP confidence in Trump
UP: Legitimate concerns about Trump’s mental health
DOWN: “But taxes …”
UP: Republicans’ cowardice
DOWN: Republican lawmakers willing to call out Trump’s craziness
UP: Boris Johnson warning that tariff advocates will be blamed for a recession
DOWN: The Boris Johnson-Trump bromance
UP: Cindy McCain
DOWN: Sen. Lindsey O. Graham (R-S.C.)