* Jonathan O’Connell and David Fahrenthold report that the attorney general is showing his loyalty:

U.S. Attorney General William P. Barr is planning a holiday treat for his boss. Last month, Barr booked President Trump’s D.C. hotel for a 200-person holiday party in December that is likely to deliver Trump’s business more than $30,000 in revenue. Barr signed a contract, a copy of which was obtained by The Washington Post, for a “Family Holiday Party” in the hotel’s Presidential Ballroom Dec. 8. The party will feature a buffet and four-hour open bar for about 200 people. Barr is paying for the event himself and chose the venue only after other hotels, including the Willard and the Mayflower were booked, according to a Department of Justice official. The official said the purpose of Barr’s party wasn’t to curry favor with the president.

This is Barr’s own money, which is going right into Trump’s pocket. Everybody in the crew knows you have to kick up to the boss.

* Julia Ainsley and Frank Thorp V report that the Trump administration’s immigration policies are obviously working out great:

The Trump administration is pulling $271 million in funding from the Department of Homeland Security, including the Federal Emergency Management Agency's Disaster Relief Fund, to pay for immigration detention space and temporary hearing locations for asylum-seekers who have been forced to wait in Mexico, according to department officials and a letter sent to the agency by a California congresswoman. To fund temporary locations for court hearings for asylum-seekers along the southern border, ICE would gain $155 million, all from FEMA’s Disaster Relief Fund, according to the letter from Rep. Lucille Roybal-Allard, D-Calif., which was seen by NBC News. The allocations were sent to Congress as a notification rather than a request, because the administration believes it has the authority to repurpose these funds after Congress did not pass more funding for ICE detention beds as part of an emergency funding bill for the southwest border in June.

Strange how all of Trump’s tough talk and cruelty hasn’t deterred people from trying to come to the U.S.

* Nathaniel Rakich says Elizabeth Warren has now overtaken Joe Biden as the candidate with the highest favorability ratings among Democratic voters.

* Elizabeth Warren writes an op-ed to explain how to get broadband to rural America.

* Paul Krugman has an illuminating look at how Trump’s temperamental unfitness for the presidency is dovetailing with his epic policy failures to produce his disastrous trade wars.

* Alayna Treene looks at how Trump’s approval in every battleground state has plunged from what it was when he took office.

* Jamelle Bouie does a great job filleting the insipid “It’s a republic, not a democracy!” argument.

* Eric Boehlert explains the con game Trump is running by providing the media with a certain kind of access.

* David Drucker reports that Warren’s supporters are increasingly seeing her as the electable one.

* Maggie Astor and Weiyi Cai show how the NRA has lost allies in Congress and isn’t nearly as electorally potent as many people think.

* Chris Truax takes apart Trump’s plan to end birthright citizenship.

* Joan Walsh reports on Indivisible’s effort to figure out whether to endorse a candidate in the 2020 primaries and prepare for next year’s campaign.

* And Marissa Brostoff explains how white nationalists and anti-abortionists came to make an alliance.