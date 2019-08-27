

President Trump gestures during a news conference with French President Emmanuel Macron in Biarritz, France, on Monday. (Ludovic Marin/AFP/Getty Images)

Opinion writer

He embarrasses himself, and worse, the United States. “President Donald Trump -- irritable and inconsistent on the world stage -- raised, dashed and then raised again hopes for an easing of his fast worsening trade war with China that is threatening the global economy. The G7 summit in France unfolded in the now familiar manner of Trump’s foreign trips. The United States, once the fulcrum of the Western alliance, was isolated.”

Downright embarrassing. “Trump Says He’s Unwilling to Risk U.S. Energy Wealth for Windmill ‘Dreams.'” He really does count on totally uniformed voters.

Imagine if a Democratic president had embarrassed himself this badly. “President Trump suggested he might invite Russian President Vladimir Putin to next year’s G7 summit, which the U.S. will be hosting -- perhaps at Mr. Trump’s own golf club in Florida. … The president also claimed to be an environmentalist -- and the best president ever on the environment -- after being the only world leader to skip a climate change meeting."

After an embarrassing fight with the press media and drop in some polls, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) gets this: “The United Electrical, Radio and Machine Workers of America endorsed Bernie Sanders on Monday, offering one of the few endorsements by a national union as Democratic presidential candidates continue to court labor’s support.”

Reporters shouldn’t be embarrassed to say they have no idea how this will turn out. “Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, and former Vice President Joe Biden are currently bunched together in the national Democratic presidential preference contest. Movement in the latest Monmouth University Poll – positive for Warren and Sanders, negative for Biden – suggests the 2020 presidential nomination process may be entering a volatile stage.”

She laments the controversy?! An embarrassing remark given the consequences of her vote. “[Sen. Susan] Collins is self-aware of her plight. She knows supporting Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh cost her and laments that decision helped bring the permanent campaign to Vacationland.” The women concerned about Roe v. Wade lament it even more.

He’s an embarrassment, plain and simple. “Donald Trump is the anti-McCain. Not only is he unhinged and unsteady, not only is he incapable of looking farther than his nose when it comes to foreign policy, but he also would rather lose a war than lose an election.” Read the whole thing.