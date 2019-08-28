Senior editor, Global Opinions

[Leer en español]

Today marks the beginning of an exciting new venture. We’re launching Post Opinión, The Washington Post’s new Spanish-language opinions section.

Led by a team of editors based in Mexico City and Washington, Post Opinión will publish original columns and essays about the most relevant news and issues affecting Latin America, Spain, the United States and the rest of the world. We also intend to highlight stories that demand more attention than they usually receive — such as the impact of environmental destruction, gender discrimination, corruption and violence — explained by writers in the region who are witnessing these issues firsthand. Our hope is that Post Opinión’s readers will find a range of thoughtful, independent commentary that initiates and informs important debates.

Our coverage begins with a collection of columns assessing the first year in office of Mexico’s Andrés Manuel López Obrador. Elected in a landslide, AMLO, as he is known, is Mexico’s first leftist president. He has promised to enact an ambitious agenda and our columnists — including our regular contributor León Krauze — dissect AMLO’s achievements and shortcomings.

While Post Opinión represents a foray into a new language, our standards and mission remain the same. We’re committed to demonstrating the journalistic rigor, independence, open-mindedness and respect for our diverse readership that we do every day in English.

Gracias por leernos.