

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam (D) speaks at the 2019 African Landing Commemorative Ceremony on Aug. 24 in Hampton, Va. (Zach Gibson/Getty Images)

Let’s take Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam (D) at his word regarding Virginia’s history.

In remarks he delivered at ceremonies marking the 400th anniversary of the arrival of the first African slaves to British North America, Northam said, “If we are going to begin to truly right the wrongs of our four centuries of history, if we are going to turn the light of truth upon them, we have to start with ourselves.”

Fair enough. We should all be students of Virginia’s complex and contradictory history (an excellent starting point is Brent Tarter’s “The Grandees of Government: The Origins and Persistence of Undemocratic Politics in Virginia”).

But we also can’t forget the ugliness that’s still with us.

Over the weekend, some Henrico and Hanover county residents found that Ku Klux Klan literature had been left on their property. In July, a handful of robed Klansmen paraded outside the Hanover county courthouse.

The hateful tracts cast on lawns under the cover of night seem to have been few. And the number of publicly berobed racists seems small. But the malice behind both is real and revolting.

The question is whether we have the will to chase other forms of malice out of the public square.

There are plenty of examples to choose from. Consider Del. David A. LaRock (R-Loudoun).

This month, the Frederick County Board of Supervisors reversed its earlier decision to extend anti-discrimination and anti-harassment protections to LGBT county employees. Why? Because LaRock told the supervisors the policy violated the state’s Dillon Rule, which limits local governments’ powers.

It’s a fair point. The General Assembly hasn’t passed legislation banning various forms of discrimination against LGBT individuals, which is part of the reason the Human Rights Campaign is getting involved in this year’s House and Senate elections.

But in an interview with Winchester Star reporter Josh Janney, LaRock doubled down on his opposition to the idea, saying the state shouldn’t provide anti-discrimination protections for “chosen sexual habits.”

That is actually a baby step forward for LaRock, who usually displays an almost cartoonish bigotry toward LGBT individuals. And let’s not even get into his defense of discrimination. The governor’s “light of truth” may have a hard time penetrating that.

The governor would also have a hard time convincing the GOP-controlled General Assembly that it’s time to repeal the hateful — and unconstitutional — Marshall-Newman amendment that banned same-sex marriage.

The ugliness doesn’t end there. A more recent example can be found in Northam’s appointee to the Virginia Council on Women: Democratic activist and lawyer Gail Gordon Donegan.

Donegan resigned Wednesday after the Richmond Times-Dispatch published a story highlighting some of the more outrageous items in her Twitter feed, including a number of anti-Catholic screeds. Donegan attacked the RTD’s Patrick Wilson in her letter and blamed a “smear” campaign by a “small group” upset with her political activities.

While some may rationalize all of this as being edgy or brutally honest or simply the product of partisan infighting, the online sentiments Donegan expressed wouldn’t be alien to anti-Catholic campaigners of old.

It’s also of a kind with the online ads of Sen. Richard H. Stuart (R-King George), who’s using the terrorism dog whistle to attack his challenger, Democrat Qasim Rashid.

And, yes, this is the same Stuart who earlier this year took to the Senate floor and whitewashed Robert E. Lee’s stance on chattel slavery.

In his remarks last weekend, Northam mentioned his collision with his past, saying he’s “had to confront some painful truths,” including his “own incomplete understanding involving race and equity.”

The governor never intended to have such a confrontation. Politics and an old yearbook photo forced it upon him.

That doesn’t diminish his call for us to shine the light of truth on our history and ourselves. Stripping the layers of mythology from Virginia’s history will only make it richer and more potent for future generations.

It may also help clear the modern public square of the lingering small-mindedness that infects our politics.