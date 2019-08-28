Opinion writer

* Colby Itkowitz reports on the next investigative move by House Democrats:

The House Judiciary Committee announced Wednesday it will add President Trump’s desire to hold a meeting with world leaders at a Trump-owned property in Florida to its investigations as it considers whether to bring up impeachment charges against the president. While in France for the Group of 7 meeting last week, Trump brought up the possibility of holding the event at the Trump National Doral Miami when the United States hosts next year. Critics of the president decried the proposal as a blatant conflict of interest because his business would be profiting off his presidency. House Judiciary Chairman Jerrold Nadler (D-N.Y.) and Rep. Steve Cohen (D-Tenn.), who leads the subcommittee that oversees constitutional violations, said that requiring foreign leaders to pay to stay at a Trump-owned property would be a direct violation of the Constitution’s emoluments clause.

Remember that the Judiciary Committee is in effect running an impeachment inquiry, since it’s trying to determine whether articles of impeachment are merited. The shocking level of corruption at the core of this effort by Trump very much qualifies as something that should be examined in that context. -- gs

* Drew Harwell welcomes us to the future of surveillance:

The doorbell-camera company Ring has quietly forged video-sharing partnerships with more than 400 police forces across the United States, granting them access to homeowners’ camera footage and a powerful role in what the company calls the nation’s “new neighborhood watch.” The partnerships let police automatically request the video recorded by homeowners’ cameras within a specific time and area, helping officers see footage from the company’s millions of Internet-connected cameras installed nationwide, the company said. Officers don’t receive ongoing or live-video access, and homeowners can decline the requests, which Ring sends via email thanking them for “making your neighborhood a safer place.” The number of police deals, which has not previously been reported, is likely to fuel broader questions about privacy, surveillance and the expanding reach of tech giants and local police. The rapid growth of the program, which began in spring 2018, surprised some civil liberties advocates, who thought that fewer than 300 agencies had signed on. Ring is owned by Amazon, which bought the firm last year for more than $800 million, financial filings show. Amazon founder Jeff Bezos owns The Washington Post.

Before you know it, they’ll just have to tell you instead of requesting it. Then it’ll be on you to check whether they’ve accessed your camera or not. Then you won’t even be able to find out, but hey, convenience!

* Brian Slodysko reports that The Winnowing is upon us:

Struggling Democratic presidential candidates braced for bad news Wednesday with the window to qualify for the next debate set to close at midnight, a near impossible deadline for them to make and one that is likely to spell doom for their campaigns. Billionaire climate change activist Tom Steyer, Montana Gov. Steve Bullock, New York Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand and self-help guru Marianne Williamson were among those on the outside looking in. So, too, were Colorado Sen. Michael Bennet, Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard and a handful of others. To appear on stage in Houston next month, they have to hit 2% in at least four approved public opinion polls while securing 130,000 unique donors . Two new polls released Wednesday affirmed that they were all below the threshold. With few other developments expected before the deadline, it was likely to stay that way.

Cue the complaints about how unfair the system is.

* Laura Barrón-López and Alex Isenstadt report that Republicans are increasingly worried about losing the strange do-over election for a North Carolina congressional seat.

* Garrett Archer reports that Sen. Martha McSally of Arizona just picked up a primary challenger with plenty of money to pour into the race. Arizona was already a prime pickup opportunity for Democrats; this could make it worse for Republicans.

* A new Quinnipiac poll shows Joe Biden beating Trump by 16 points, Bernie Sanders beating him by 14, Elizabeth Warren beating him by 12, and Kamala Harris beating him by 11.

* A great catch by Matt Gertz: A top Trump official basically admitted that the Justice Department opened an investigation into the Obama administration because Sean Hannity told it to.

* Lili Loofbourow examines the conservative belief that immigrants’ own accomplishments are things they need to express gratitude to white people for.

* Suzanne Gamboa reports on the results of a large poll of Latinos making clear their pivotal role in next year’s election.

* Alexander Sammon explains the tax loophole that could save David Koch’s heirs billions of dollars.

* Holly Otterbein reports on Bernie Sanders’ effort to get a little more touchy-feely. A little.

* And finally, Antonia Noori Farzan reminds us that this is the anniversary of TanSuitGate, the worst thing that Barack Obama did.