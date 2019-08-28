

“Let’s remember that a single poll may be an outlier, so it’s hard to see whether [Joe] Biden’s lead really has collapsed,” I wrote Tuesday after release of a Monmouth University poll showing that, contrary to every other recent poll, the former vice president’s lead had suddenly vanished. Sure enough, in the Quinnipiac, Emerson, USA Today-Suffolk, Hill-HarrisX and Morning Consult polls just following the Monmouth poll, Biden retained his double-digit lead and drew between 30 percent and 33 percent of the vote. Perhaps those who hyped a single poll at odds with everything that we have seen should print a mea culpa.

At any rate, the most significant aspect of the Quinnipiac poll is that Tom Steyer did not reach 2 percent, and therefore almost certainly will not qualify for the September debate, sparing the candidates and the voters the ordeal of two nights of debate. We’ll finally see the top competitors on the stage at the same time.

But the fact remains that the Democratic National Committee set up a debate system that is too inclusive, too unwieldy and too poorly designed to educate voters about the candidates. The DNC should end the qualification criteria based on donors and raise the bar for polling one point a month (or alternatively, just drop one slot per month so that the top nine, then the top eight, etc., will debate each month).

In addition, the media would do well to take a more restrained view of the importance of debates. If you go back to June 25, before the first debate, you’ll see that the RealClearPolitics averages had Biden at approximately 32 percent, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) at about 16, Sen. Elizabeth Warren at roughly 12 and Sen. Kamala D. Harris (D-Calif.) and South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg at 7. Today, the RCP average has Biden at 28.5 percent, Sanders at about 18, Warren at 16, Harris at 7 and Buttigieg at 5. If you look at margins of error, the race is really no different from what it was in June. At most, one could say that Biden has lost a little ground and that Warren has gained a bit.

All of this should lead to a few conclusions.

First, struggling candidates are not going to break out at these crowded debates. That should inform their decisions about continuing on in a race in which they have next to no chance of winning and a very good possibility of coming out with less stature than they had going in.

Second, if a candidate is going to climb out of obscurity, it will be in a better-than-expected showing in Iowa or New Hampshire, largely on the strength of the candidate’s ground game, retail politicking and a final burst of momentum in the weeks before the contests.

Third, realistically there are between five and seven candidates who are competitive (and I would argue only five). The quicker voters can see a side-by-side comparison among those without distraction from long-shot/no-shot candidates, the better. Contrary to the DNC’s insistence on having debates moderated by media anchors with no subject-matter focus, voters would learn far more from subject-matter debates moderated by people with expertise.

In sum, the media need to provide appropriate context in coverage of polls and the debates. The DNC needs to do a better job to help focus voters on selecting the best and most viable nominee. Then we might get a more coherent, informative and serious primary process.

