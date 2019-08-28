

French President Emmanuel Macron speaks at a news conference Monday at the Group of Seven summit in Biarritz, France. (Francois Mori/AP)

Opinion writer

President Trump’s crazy act is no longer of interest. A new star is rising: “President Emmanuel Macron of France seemed to be everywhere at once during the Group of 7 summit. For the space of a weekend, at least, the West appeared to have one person running the show, and it was not the American president.”

What’s interesting are his finances. “Deutsche Bank AG confirmed that it has tax returns requested by U.S. lawmakers seeking financial information for President Donald Trump and his family. Whose returns are those? That’s still a secret.”

Congress sure is interested. “President Trump’s biggest lender has in its possession tax records Congress is seeking in targeting the president’s financial dealings, the bank told a federal appeals court in New York Tuesday. The disclosure from Deutsche Bank came in response to a court order as part of a legal battle between Congress and the president over access to Trump’s business records.”

Some judges are not interested in overturning 45-year-old precedent. “A federal judge on Tuesday blocked a Missouri law banning abortions after eight weeks from going into effect.”

Trump’s temper tantrums are attracting interest — and not the kind he wants. “MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace Goes off on Trump’s Instability: ‘America’s Mad King George.’”

It will be interesting to see if they hold him accountable in 2020. “The predicament of farmers is becoming a political problem for Mr. Trump as he heads into an election year. For months, farmers have remained resolute, continuing to pledge support to a president who says his trade policies will help the agricultural industry win in the end. While there are few signs of an imminent blue wave in farm country, a growing number of farmers say they are losing patience with the president’s approach and are suggesting it will not take much to lose their vote as well.”

Trump may come to regret showing so little interest in an obvious threat. “The perceived threat of mass shootings by American citizens now dwarfs the threat of attacks by Islamist terrorists. 60 percent fear the former more than the latter; only 17 percent disagree. This holds true for Democrats and Republicans, liberals and conservatives, men and women, whites with and without a college degree, urban, suburban, and rural residents, and (by a margin of 53 percent to 23 percent) gun owners. But despite the urgency of this threat, only 15 percent of Americans, and fewer than one-third of Republicans, believe that the Trump administration has made the country safer from mass shootings.”