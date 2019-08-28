

In its first nine months, the administration of Mexico’s president, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, has amassed quite the catalogue of antagonists. “Our adversaries want us to do badly, and I won’t stop mentioning it because I know them,” he has said. It’s a long list.

AMLO, as he is known, has attacked and dismissed agencies and independent organizations. He rails against experts, scientists and academics, whom he calls “neoliberal nostalgics.” He has condemned the skepticism of international credit rating agencies such as Moody’s and Fitch, which/ he has labeled unprofessional and biased. He rejected the International Monetary Fund’s growth projections because the organization lacks “moral standing.” He has questioned the honesty of independent organizations that oversee the government. He also discredits civil organizations for being tools of “conservatism.”

And, of course, there’s the news media.

The Mexican president has turned his confrontations with the press into a sport, which is alarming in one of the most dangerous countries in the world for journalists. Critical coverage receives his scorn. The “fifí press” — bourgeois, pretentious — he calls the media. These journalists are “nobodies, conservatives, know-it-alls, hypocrites.” In this way, López Obrador has clashed several times with the newspaper Reforma, which he accuses, without offering any evidence, of favoring past governments and answering to secret, obscure interests. After one of these exchanges, the editor of the newspaper, Juan Pardinas, received death threats.

AMLO’s impatience with journalism includes the international press. Early in his administration, he accused the Wall Street Journal of sloppy journalism for reporting about a drop in gasoline exports, which led to shortages. “They are not serious,” he said. A few months later, he went after the Financial Times, responding to a critical editorial by demanding an apology from the authors, whom he accused of “applauding” his successor, Enrique Peña Nieto. “I’m waiting for them to offer their apologies. They were not objective, they are not professionals,” he said.

López Obrador insists that by constantly clashing with the press he is simply using his right to respond to criticism, ignoring the obvious asymmetry between a man who holds power and those who try to hold him accountable. But his motives run deeper. What seems to animate his hostility is his perception that he alone contains all truth, reason and history. By recognizing how he sees himself, it’s easier to understand his interpretation of what journalism should be in Mexico.

The president himself made this clear during one of his arguments with journalist Arturo Rodríguez. He was criticizing Rodríguez’s magazine, Proceso, a historic bastion of independent journalism in the country, when he said, “It is not being nice to us.”

Rodríguez responded, defending his publication: “It’s not the role of the media to be nice, President, to someone.” Then the president offered a worrisome retort: “All the best journalists throughout Mexico’s history have taken sides.” But he didn’t stop there. “It’s very easy to say ‘I’m independent’ or 'journalism doesn’t take sides,’ instead of betting on transformation. Then it’s just analyzing reality, criticizing reality, but never transforming it.”

For López Obrador, analysis and criticism of reality add nothing without a commitment to change it. But who decides how to change it? He does, of course.

In his interpretation, journalists don’t hold the powerful accountable — they put their trust in the powerful. Before asking questions, they must pick a side. What the president demands, essentially, is complete adherence to his personal political project. To object is to be an out-of-touch “know-it-all,” a “conservative.” Basically, a traitor.

The systematic harassment of journalists by powerful regimes is one of the most alarming trends of our time. It’s happening in the United States. In recent years, Mexico has achieved a level of press freedom that helped produced powerful investigations exposing serious abuses of power. Some of those revelations exposed corruption during Peña Nieto’s administration and fueled the anger that carried López Obrador to the presidency.

Mexico’s president seems willing to turn his back on those journalists in exchange for a complicit press. He will meet strong resistance.

